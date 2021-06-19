One million doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Sinovac Vaccine) have arrived in Cambodia

On Saturday morning of June 19th 2021, one million doses of Sinovac vaccine, we ordered from China have arrived in Cambodia.

Within February 7th 2021 till June 19th 2021, Cambodia has already received more than 8 million doses of vaccine for injecting people. The COVID-19 vaccines that are being received and are being given to the people are mostly from China.

The government of Cambodia has launched the strategy to vaccinate citizen of Cambodia as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the government is seeking and bringing more vaccines to our people.

In June, approximately 4.5 million doses will arrive in Cambodia, helping to provide enough vaccine for Cambodians. Cambodia will reach the goal of jabbing 10 million people by 2021 or at the beginning of 2022 at most.

