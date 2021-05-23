One million doses of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Cambodia

This Sunday morning, May 23rd, 2021, one million doses of Chinese Sinovac’s vaccine have arrived in Cambodia. This is the fifth batch of vaccine that the government of Cambodia has ordered from Sinovac company. While the first order of 1.5 million doses was delivered to Cambodia on March 26th, second order of 500,000 doses have arrived in Cambodia on April 17th and third order of 500,000 doses arrived in Cambodia on May 11th and the fourth order of 500,000 doses arrived on May 16th.

Covid-19 vaccine is one of the most important part of the operations to fight against Covid-19 and protect people’s health from Covid-19. The government of Cambodia has released new strategy to vaccinate citizen of Cambodia as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the government is seeking vaccines and bringing more vaccines to vaccinate the citizen of Cambodia. The Covid-19 vaccines that are being received and being vaccinated to the citizen are mostly from China and the presence of the Chinese vaccine on Cambodia’s land has happened under the good and close relationship between Cambodia and China with the strong common spirit between the two countries in overcoming Covid-19.

Cambodia started vaccinating people on February 10th and so far, more than two million people have been vaccinated. Cambodia will seek more than twenty million doses of vaccines to reach more than ten million people to build resilience and success in the mission to fight Covid-19 and improve the economy in the future./.

