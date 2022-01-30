Remarks at the Handover Ceremony of COVID-19 Vaccine (AstraZeneca) From the People and Government of the Republic of Poland to the People and Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia

Excellency Maria del Carmen Moreno, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union to the Kingdom of Cambodia; Representative of the Republic of Poland:

Samdech, Excellencies, Ladies, and Gentlemen!

First of all, I would like to thank Excellency Maria del Carmen Moreno for your valuable time and participation in this occasion as the representative of the Republic of Poland (ROP). I am very delighted to join with Your Excellency Ambassador to receive 300,000 (three hundred thousand) doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, a generous donation from the People and Government of the ROP.

Cambodia regards vaccination as a strategic priority and highly appreciates the sharing of vaccines with one another in an effort to accelerate global vaccination. In this spirit, personally, I always attend the handover ceremonies of COVID-19 vaccines to express my gratitude and appreciation for the humanitarian generosity of countries of friendship. On this occasion, on behalf of the People and the Royal Government of Cambodia, I would like to thank for the vaccine donation, reflecting the care and commitment of the People and Government of the ROP in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Cambodia, as well as across the whole world.

Undoubtedly, vaccination is the key measure to control the spread, to end the COVID-19 crisis, and to re-open socio-economic activities safely in the New Normal. Practically, with the vaccination coverage rate of approximately 90% of the total population of around 16 million, as of 20 January 2022, Cambodia able to control the spread, to keep the hospitalization and mortality rates at low levels, and to maintain socio-economic activities. As a result, even though Cambodia experienced the 20 February 2021 Community Outbreak which ended on 20 December 2021, the success of the COVID-19 National Vaccination Campaign has allowed Cambodia’s economy to grow at a faster-than-expected rate. In fact, Cambodia’s economy is projected to grow by around 3% in 2021 and will continue to grow by more than 5% in 2022, mainly thanks to the full re-opening of the country, and the return of the socio-economic activities back to normal across all sectors.

Nevertheless, Cambodia as well as the rest of the world have been suffering from the spread of new coronavirus variants, especially Omicron, requiring great caution without fear and panic. In this context, vaccination will remain a key measure, and the donation of AstraZeneca vaccines by the People and Government of the ROP today will make a significant contribution in the fight against COVID-19, especially in the National Booster-Shot Vaccination Campaign for Cambodian people nationwide.

Samdech, Excellencies, Ladies, and Gentlemen!

I would like to remind that Cambodia and the ROP are old friends who have had diplomatic relations since 1967. In the past 50 years, Cambodia and the ROP have maintained good diplomatic, educational, socio-economic and trade relations. Taking this opportunity, Cambodia would like to thank the ROP for her continued assistance and support to Cambodia, as well as the whole ASEAN region, in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks. As the Chair of ASEAN for 2022, Cambodia is ready to further strengthen cooperation, friendship and solidarity in all fields between Cambodia-Poland, ASEAN-Poland, as well as Cambodia-European Union and ASEAN-European Union, in a more cohesive manner.

Cambodia also encourages the ROP and the European Union to continue to provide support to Cambodia and ASEAN, and encourages Polish and European business people and investors to increase business, trade and investment, especially in agro-industry, education, and tourism in Cambodia as well as in ASEAN as a whole.

Finally, I would like to call on Cambodian people to not forget, and to continue to strictly implement health measures, especially the “3-Dos and 3-Don’ts”, and to get the booster shot, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, in order to continue to maintain the herd immunity and ensure full, safe and non-reversible socio-economic activities. I would like to wish Samdech, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, and the People of the two countries success and prosperity in all future endeavors.

Thank you!