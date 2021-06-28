On Monday morning of June 28th 2021, one million doses of Sinovac Vaccine of Chinese company have arrived in Cambodia. In total, by June, Cambodia has received up to 5 million doses of vaccines from the Chinese company, and in July another 3 million doses will be delivered from China to Cambodia as well. Vaccination is a strategic solution of the Cambodia government to combat against COVID-19.

Vaccines have become a strategic measure of the Cambodia government to combat against COVID-19 and help protect the lives of the citizen from this global pandemic. The presence of upcoming vaccines will help Cambodia achieve the vaccination plan for an estimated 13 million people quickly and as planned.

Within February 10th, 2021 until June 26th, 2021, Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 4 million people and foreigners living and working in Cambodia, which is closed to 40 percent of the plan. Vaccination of people as planned will help Cambodia to control the spread of COVID-19 well, which is one of the reasons for Cambodia to achieve better economic conditions./.

