On Saturday morning of June 26th 2021, one million doses of Sinovac Vaccine of Chinese company have arrived in Cambodia. On June 28th, another one million doses of the vaccine will arrive in Cambodia. In total, by June, Cambodia will receive up to 5 million doses of vaccines from the Chinese company, and in July another 3 million doses will be delivered from China to Cambodia as well.

Vaccines have become a strategic measure of the Cambodia government to combat against Covid-19 and help protect the lives of the citizen from this global pandemic. The presence of upcoming vaccines will help Cambodia achieve the vaccination plan for an estimated 13 million people quickly and as planned.

Within February 10th, 2021 until June 25th, 2021, Cambodia vaccinated more than 3.8 million people, equivalent to more than 38 percent. Beside Phnom Penh, the government of Cambodia is currently expanding vaccinations to Kandal province, Sihanoukville, Koh Kong, Kampong Speu and Takeo provinces. Cambodia will achieve vaccination plan for 10 million people by 2021 or at the beginning of 2022 at most.

