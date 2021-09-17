6-12 Years Old Children Vaccination and Booster Dose for Community Immunity

Today we are gathering here to launch a vaccination campaign for children aged 6 to 12, as well as to launch a campaign … (to provide a) third dose for the general population from 18 years old. It is necessary for us to take an advanced step. If we do not take this necessary measure, the situation may arise and we would have difficulty to recover later […] COVID-19 is not a normal problem for us and for the world or our region. For us, all forces made efforts together to fulfill works of priority. So far, we have accomplished an impressive number of vaccination, considered as one of the most vaccinated population countries. I will elaborate on that later.

If we did not take into account this vaccination effort, we would not be able to achieve community immunity. What we have been doing is aiming at addressing the three basic rights for children – the right to life, the right to health care and the right to education. They have to get access to (primary school) between the ages of six and up … If (we open) only secondary school, it is tantamount to losing the foundation of our education sector. To reach secondary school, one has to go through primary school […]

In addition to the three basic rights of children, there is a stake in our efforts to combat COVID-19 through community-based immunization strategies through vaccination, which (the number of recipients of complete doses) has increased to approximately 85% or more … counting in injection from the age of 12 onwards, the immunity in our community is anywhere about 75%. Not to mention that community immunity, it is hard to ensure immunity even in a home […]

At this point, we need to find ways to vaccinate children, partly to contribute to serve the three rights goals and partly to take up the fight in the campaign against COVID-19. We do the job swiftly because we have enough experience. We have been vaccinating across the country and we have in-hand more than 4 million doses of the vaccines, which I will soon report on the status of vaccines and vaccinations in Cambodia down below […]

Number of COVID-19 Infections Has Surged

Let me talk a little bit about the condition of COVID-19 in Cambodia so that we can reflect together on what needs to do and to evaluate. The world COVID-19 situation has not abated. Now it seems to be getting worse, according to statistics and/or daily news reports […] generally speaking, despite vaccinations, even in Israel, there has been an increase. In the Southeast Asian region, it is fortunate that (the number of infected people in Indonesia) has plummeted after a sharp rise. Indonesia has seen an impressive decline. We can learn from the Indonesia’s experience where infection declined after its reached highs, after the eruption in India. Now, as infection figures in Indonesia falls, infection number in Vietnam, Thailand and even Singapore, which used to be only double digits, now move up to three digits […] we are monitoring the situation. The evolution of the world is posing many problems. In our region, we also are facing many challenges […] whether it is big or small, has a large population or a small population, the country is facing with the pandemic.

Three Major Measures to Perform Daily

For Cambodia, we have been working hard since July to cover the events of February 20. It has been very threatening to us, especially the Delta-variant infection event that has entered the community from July until now. We have worked hard to set out the measures I mentioned earlier including the six strategies, but we are working on three most important measures on a daily basis.

First, prevent (infection) with quarantine and use of rapid tests measures. Previously, we were very worried about the workers from Thailand. However, thanks to good cooperation between Cambodian and Thai administrations, combined with the measures adopted in Thailand, we have ensured orderly return of our workers from Thailand. According to the information I received from my advisor who met with the Thai Minister of Health, about 52,000 of our workers have been vaccinated in Thailand. This morning, I sent the new figures of quarantined people in centers along the border to Lok Chumteav Yuok Sambat and the group. There are only more than 7,000 left. Earlier, it reached nearly 15,000 people. Most of our people coming back from Thailand are infected and many with the Delta variant. Thus, (the major first daily measure is to make) efforts to curb imports and prevent their spread through placing them in quarantine centers and rapid testing. Quick testing provides an opportunity to control the target people and reduce transmission […]

Second, vaccination, or in other words, blanketing the population, children and adolescents with vaccination. I am using the word blanketing vaccination. I am in direct command of the vaccination campaign. I do not allow sporadic injection – a little bit here, a little bit there. Maybe our journalists and our citizens have heard my voice message. At the time where some provinces had infections … they all asked for vaccines. They wrote to me and to the Ad-hoc Commission for the Nationwide Vaccination Program (asking for vaccines). I told them small scale sporadic injection would be ineffective. Even in the case of severe infections in Sihanoukville, I do not let them have vaccines. We forcefully blanket vaccines on Phnom Penh and Kandal province before releasing it to other places. This would ensure a community immunity.

An Australian news report that because of Cambodia’s proximity to China, the Cambodian capital has the highest vaccination rate in the world. Let me emphasize that if without managing methods in the vaccination, it would still be a mess. It is not because we are so close to China that we have the most vaccines in the cities in the world. It was our ability to command. If we split the amount of vaccine we received here a little bit, there a little bit, we would fail to get immunity (in the community). For example, for the two million doses of vaccine we received at a time, we distributed equally to provinces according to number of population. Phnom Penh, for example, with roughly two million people, we would finally jab only 300,000 people. How could we achieve immunity?

We gathered vaccine available and injected right at one place. After completing that, we channel vaccines to selected key provinces to cut off the transmission – like Sihanoukville and Koh Kong. We then pass the vaccine on to districts, which we also prioritize on the most threatening ones. There was our original plan, the so-called flowering out method or fighting from the inside out. Everywhere, we are fighting from the inside out. It means that we concentrate vaccination in the town/cities before expanding […]

Third, treatment measures with new drugs and treatments methods. We see clearly vaccine effectiveness in Phnom Penh and Kandal province. Phnom Penh and Kandal province, which are highly contagious areas, have now lowered number of infections. TYDA doctors conducted a weeklong study with the Phnom Penh City Hall. Comparing to data in April and May, there was a sharp decline. Secondly, the rate of serious illness, despite continued infection, is very low. Some infected people do not even know they are infected. Another is the low mortality rate, which previously led to many deaths recorded for Phnom Penh. They were not the people of Phnom Penh, but provinces sent people to Phnom Penh for treatments. Hospitals in Phnom Penh recorded them as the number of deaths in Phnom Penh.

Lately, the number of deaths in hospitals in Phnom Penh has been low. We went back to one digit for three days and yesterday the number of death went up to two digits again. Yesterday, there were 12 people. A few days ago, it was eight or nine deaths. One day we came down to six. When the vaccine penetrates the body, even if infected, it does not lead to seriousness or death. Some, fully vaccinated, forwent the three “dos” and three “don’ts” measures. The Ad-hoc Commission should work on propaganda section … to increases education on this issue. The vaccine alone is not enough. We must continue to carry out the three “dos” and three “don’ts” measures without exception. Educational, administrative and legal measures must continue […]

In September, 9 M Doses of Purchased, Ordered and Grant SINOVAC Will Arrive

As we are launching this vaccination campaign for children aged between 6 and 12 years old, what is the status of our vaccines? I would like to inform you that according to the report of HE Or Vandin, for this campaign starting day, (we have) 4,249,700 doses in stock. For the launch of this campaign for Phnom Penh, Kandal, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong, we are using 773,437 doses of the vaccine for 389,719 children. We have more than 4 million doses of vaccine left. This does not take into account the vaccines remained from vaccination in the provinces, and some of them are to send back to Phnom Penh. As usual, I did not allow the army to run out of ammunition in warfare, and if I did not have anything in my hand, I would not give orders to fight. The same is true, if I do not have the vaccine on hand, I do not allow the campaign to start […] tomorrow, we will distribute some 3,021,332 doses out […] after the distribution we have 454,937 doses left, not yet including the remaining vaccines to come back from the provinces. Some places, if there is SINOVAC vaccine there, let them use to inject children at once that will save us from the need for transportation.

With the amount of vaccine we have, would it be enough or not for this coming October as we are starting the booster doses? I would like to inform you that on the 24th (September), 3 million doses will arrive, and on the 26th and/or 27th, another 3 million doses will arrive. This is what we ordered. The first (three million doses) batch is to come on a specific time – 24 September – because we already paid […] for another 3 million doses (the second batch), I would like to confirm, I ordered directly to Lok Chumteav Yok Sambath to contact SINOVAC immediately for an additional 3 million doses as urgent demand. It was about 20 hours later that we received confirmation that the 3 million doses urgently ordered will arrive on an unspecified time – either on the 26th or 27th. Therefore, we are going to have 6 million doses in this September. We will place them in the warehouse with the remaining sum of about 400,000 doses. We still have another 3 million doses declared giving by the Foreign Minister (Wang Yi) the day before. It will not be long. As he dared to announce. It will not be long. Thus far, some nine million doses of SINOVAC will arrive in the near future.

Australia’s 2.3 Million Doses of Pfizer Promised

We still have a promise from our friend Australia to give us 2,300,000 doses of Pfizer with its storage system of 80 degrees below zero. I am not sure when. I do not dare to guarantee. With China, I am sure because only a few hours and the vaccine is here. Hope our Australian friends will help us. I also continue to have the Vaccine Commission to review because now we have to make it a standard that once a person got his/her first and second doses of the vaccine, s/he will also get the third dose […] vaccine issues are not a problem. We have the vaccine on hand. We have at least 9 million doses to serve the third dose to our people, while today we have given the booster doses to 800,000 people already. Due to the demand for this third dose for 13 million people, we are looking for 13 million doses of vaccines, not 26 million doses, because it is a third dose […] so 4 million doses of our vaccines are already in circulation and they are out to find the children […]

Speaking of the number of vaccinations, according to last night’s figure, if I take the target population of 10 million people, it is 98.05%. Well, for those aged 18 and over. For the age of 12 and over, it was 87.54%, and in both cases together, our coverage was 72.04%. However, according to the figures on the 15th (September), the number of people who received the first dose from the age of 12 and over was 11,506,197, equivalent to 96.15%. Recorded 9,890,446 people received the second or full dose, equal to 82.65%, and 799,908 received boosters. Last night the number reached 800,000 already. So if we look at the group of people from the age of 12 onwards compared to the population of 16 million people, the number of people receiving the first dose is equal to 71.9%, the second dose is equal to 61% […]

Last night I woke up at 3:30 and was not able fall asleep again. I turned on social media and I noticed some civil society people – those in Australia, expressing concerns for people inside the country. Mr. Yang Kimheng also expressed his concern, but the major concern here is about the death of children. When the situation is spiral out of control, it has become almost normal to see elderly people die, but when the children die, how could we say the shoots are to become bamboos? […] the number of children this campaign aimed to provide injection will be 1,892,382 or 1.9 million. This injection is also a voluntary one. Sometimes children are not healthy enough to receive it too […]

Vaccines – Mandatory, Passport and Tourism

Well, let us stand on the principle of volunteering. Psychologically speaking, because parents, grandparents have already injected, siblings have already injected, so there is a tendency for children to want injection. On my Facebook page, a few days ago, someone told me that it would have been better if Samdech had lowered the age to receive vaccination to those at 5 years of age […] COVID-19 vaccination will soon become a common problem. Lest there be 12 vaccines. Soon, the COVID-19 vaccine will be the thirteenth […] it will become a compulsory vaccination for human. Let us see what will the world be when it comes to the obligatory vaccine. We make a law (on this issue) and there were (local) NGOs in Cambodia asking me to repeal the sub-decree on mandatory vaccines. They may want to go ask the French President to repeal the mandatory vaccine law in France. Now (France) barred about 3,000 doctors (from works) and do not pay them because they refuse to vaccinate themselves. They do not allow them to work and do not pay them too. In America, all federal officials have to have vaccination […]

Now, they are trying to make a vaccine passport again. Without vaccination, they are not allowed to enter their countries. We can be ready to play the so-called vaccine tourism in the future. With this injection campaign, according to the census figures, people from 12 years and over, we add 12.7 million 12-year-olds extra – people we injected will reach 14.6 million. The coverage rate of vaccinated people will grow to 91% of the 16 million population. This is a large number compared to other countries. Let us not look at this as a race on the vaccine issue, but Cambodia has an obligation to protect the lives of its citizens and an obligation to restore socio-economic conditions, including education, which is one of the priority areas.

I really hope that our vaccination goes smoothly based on the experience we already have. As for the third vaccination campaign, or the booster doses for the general population, from October onwards, we will get the first phase started in Phnom Penh and Kandal, then going to the provinces, because it takes between 4 and 6 months. Well, we do not have forceful need for vaccine. We will do it in phases […] there must be a specific calendar from the provincial level to the national level so that we can arrange the referral of the vaccine, if necessary, to the medical teams. It is not only our country that has vaccinated children, some other countries like China, Cuba, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Germany, El Salvador, Bahrain, the United States and Israel are preparing for vaccinations of children […]. We take a step forward to protect lives of our children, to provide them with health care from us as adults so that they can return to schools safely, both teachers and students. If we cannot reopen primary school, we would not be able to ensure the root of education. Today is the third day of school reopening. The number of schools sent by HE Hang Chuon Naron, (Minister of Education, Youth and Sports), we reopened a total of 2,641 schools – including 153 kindergarten, 1,500 primary, 716 first level secondary school, and 272 second level secondary schools […]

As for the approach to reopen schools to institutions as well as the capital and provincial authorities, firstly, in no-risk or low-risk rural areas, education institutions of all levels can operate by conducting classes of no more than 15 people. They must operate in accordance with the operating standards of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and the principles laid out by the Ministry of Health. Secondly, in the moderate-risk areas, priority should be given to the ninth and twelfth grade students because the ninth and twelfth grades are to take junior secondary exams and baccalaureate […] thirdly, in high-risk areas, you should continue to study online remotely. Where there is a high risk, learn more online. Fourthly, establish a school organizing committee with the participation of the school management, parents’ representatives and local authorities to support the school and decide to suspend the school if there is any doubt. Fifthly, continue to monitor new patients and sources of infection to stop them from entering the school. The provincial and municipal authorities should continue to be vigilant, regularly assessing the status of the development and spread of COVID-19 at the local level, as well as conducting rapid tests in case of suspicion to put in place timely preventive measures.

This is what I have to share about what we have been doing with our people. As for what to do in the future, I leave it for later because I am going to give the media time to ask me questions first. If the question is in line with what the future goal is, I will answer it at once, and if it is not there yet, I will clarify it. Thank you for your attention and let me now give you an opportunity to ask questions.

EAC TV: […] I have two questions […] concerning the vaccination of children from six to 12 years old, would there be a third dose for them? Another question is for adults over the age of 18, can the government plan to give them fourth doses? When will the fourth dose continue and the government continue to give it free of charge […] and that Cambodians have been vaccinated a lot, both second and third, for high-risk businesses such as beer gardens, when will the government consider allowing to go back to business?

Regarding the first question, I have just finished mentioning about our principle. Once we have the second dose given, there must be a third dose, and I am talking about the general framework. The same goes for children from six to 12 years old. I am covering everything without dividing one category of people from another. Once you have received two doses of the vaccine, you must have a third dose as a rule in general.

As for the second question, whether to inject the fourth dose or not? This depends on the evolution of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines. We need to monitor this issue in global practice, with vaccine efficacy combining with frequent recommendations from the World Health Organization. I know that some of our foreign friends have already reached the fourth dose stage, but I do not say which country […] if the fourth dose is coming, we need to spend more money. It is the thing that we must do and cannot avoid it. This issue is relating to future studies and developments.

Third, about reopening (socioeconomic activities). If the situation improves, we will reopen all activities. Who would want the country to be (in such inactive) situation? These days, our people want to hang out. First, we restart the education sector, and then we reopen the service sector. This service sector, I want to do in two steps. The first step is to open local tourism because the people also need to do tours on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

It is an opportunity for our people to get to know their country better. Since they could not go abroad, they tour their home country. Yesterday, I told Say Sam Al (Minister of Environment), while reporting to me about community tourism in protected areas, there seemed to be more and more visitors. People are contributing to the protection of forests and natural resources to serve the tourism sector. I told them by voicemail to get ready because there may be some natural areas that our Cambodian tourists visit. Do not underestimate the internal tourists. They spend a lot of money […] restaurants are reopening because of the currents of the economy and in part because of the needs of the people. It is also the revenue of the state […]

Yesterday, I discussed with Lok Chumteav Youk Sambath, HE Mam Bunheng, as he was there (Siem Reap), and talking on the phone with the provincial governor, Tea Seiha, for the four communes in Siem Reap, there is no need to conduct tests. Just assumed they are COVID-19 suspicious. Give them treatments. We already dispatch medicines there. Give them medicines. We will test them after one week. They have no symptoms. Unless they have a medical condition, we should take them to the hospital. If they do not have any symptoms, let them rest at home and take medicines. (The quarantine and treatment of COVID-19 patients at) Koh Pich, which used to house nearly 10,000 people, is now closed. Because of what. We let them treat themselves at home. In Phnom Penh today, there are many home remedies. Well, sightseeing is possible, restaurants, cafes are possible, but there are three preventive health measures to follow, not to give up […]

The second step, I may want to do something about vaccine tourism as some countries do […] I have given this ideas to the Cabinet as well as the Ministry of Tourism for further studies and considerations. Those who have vaccinated can visit Cambodia. Upon arrival, allow them a 7 days quarantine, but not the 7 days in the room. During the 7 days, they can visit the city … for example, in Siem Reap, we do not quarantine them in hotels. We allow them to have a large quarantine area, within which they can still see the temples. The same is true in Sihanoukville, while in quarantine, they can go to the sea to bathe or tour the islands […] please think about it so that we will be able to get tourism back on track […]

We solve the problem of vaccines not just for the protection of people’s lives, but the socio-economic issues to return and resume. Socio-economic reopening is essential. We are willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on vaccines to bring back billions of dollars for the Cambodian economy. Now our agriculture exceeds the plan by almost 110 percent. Early season rice has already harvested more than 2 million tons. This rainy season exceeds the plan by approaching 3 million hectares. Our industry operates normally. Now we have order for washable masks matching army and police uniforms colors for army and police, and with army and police logo. The four factories that used to sew masks are now turning to sewing clothes for export because they have bulk order.

EBA has not been that important. It does not matter to Cambodia. Not only it (does not) close existing but also more new factories are coming because Brazil, Bangladesh, Myanmar cannot supply. (COVID-19) affects Vietnam. They now rush to order from Cambodia. Cambodia is safer.

For the fourth question, regarding the injection of children aged 3-6 years, for the forthcoming works that I am prepared to address is a request for the Ad-hoc Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Commission and a group of Senior Medical Experts to conduct additional studies on the possibility of vaccinating 901,546 3-6 years old children. This is the first thing to do in the time to come and I was prepared to inform, but the question has come up. It is considered that we have handed the work to the Ad-hoc Commission and senior experts on vaccination studies regarding vaccinating children aged 3 to 6 years old. If we can do that, there will be less number of children left. For this number of children, we would need about 2 million doses of vaccine to get them ready for kindergarten. In other words, there are only babies and toddlers left at home who have not had vaccination yet […]. More questions, please?

BTV: First, COVID-19 is still prevalent, but most are mild. Is it a principle for people with a mild illness to take treatment at home? Do we just set up treatment places only when they are in serious illness?

Second, the COVID-19 vaccination in Cambodia is well underway and the government provides free treatment. There is this other point (that the state) allows private companies to import vaccines to sell in Cambodia to meet the needs of people who want injection (of different kind of vaccines). Does the Royal Government have a policy in setting prices for private companies that import vaccines to sell in Cambodia (like) setting a percentage that allows them to determine the profit, not too high, of the original price?

Related to treatment issues. Now, if we look into it, there are three types of condition. The first type is people who have a disease that should have treatment in a hospital. This number is further declining as vaccination coverage rates have increased. As a result, the number of critically ill people in the hospital is declining. The second treatment is in the area we have prepared. We continue to treat because sometimes these people cannot afford treatment at home due to small houses. We still get treatment in hospitals, though we have closed the treatment center like the one at Koh Pich, where we used to receive thousands or even tens of thousands of them […]

We encourage home remedies, but the issue is we need to be aware of Delta variant. If Delta is found, we must control it to stop possible uncontrollable spread from the body into the whole house and out of that house into another place. Now we seem to see that Delta and Alpha variants are almost similar. Just one important point. The Delta variant spreads/passes quickly. Once it enters the human body, it is almost like the Alpha. We analyze samples every day to figure out the number of Delta variant infection and where.

As for the second issue related to the private company importing of vaccines. We already gave private companies the permission to do this. The problem is whether private companies can or cannot buy vaccines. Some countries have money but do not have vaccines to vaccinate people. This is not something one can buy like a carry-on and put in the plane. Take Pfizer for instance is below 60 degrees and they would need a place to store it. Is it possible for a private company to do it? […] we learned that some people wanted to buy plane tickets to go and get “good” vaccines in France. Now, they say they had to drive a car for vaccination in Prey Veng and Tbong Khmum provinces. It is because we sent Johnson & Johnson (there) […] as we apply a principle one Cambodia – it means that no matter where you come from, you receive your shots wherever you get to the vaccinating place […] however, Johnson & Johnson, is all gone […]

I want to talk about marketing issues. The so-called market economy must be profitable. However, the government should also monitor this issue, because the key to market economy is the relationship between sellers and buyers. If you sell at a high price, the buyer refuses to buy. The seller and the buyer are in agreements. Of course, we must call on people not to charge too much. I think, however, if they are not willing to accept the vaccine provided by the state, definitely they will dare to spend for what they want. So do not complain that it is too expensive. Like the rapid test, some said that it is very expensive (to ask for one in private clinic). I asked around about it. They gave me rational answer. They say they charge not just for the rapid test device. The charge includes the doctor’s clothes (which worn at the time) and some other services. If you want to avoid paying for a test at a private hospital/clinic, you should come to the free-of-charge service provided by the state hospitals […]

That is why I always say – “branding me a communist, but force me to become a communist.” Where would the point be? The so-called planned economy of the communists is the state setting the prices. If the state intervenes and sets the price, it will enter the coercive planned economy. Some extremist groups blamed the Phnom Penh government for being the communists, but forced the Phnom Penh government to act like one […] even the economy in a one party country – like the Communist Party of Vietnam and/or the Communist Party of China, the state does not set prices. They let the market determine. That market is a meeting place between sellers and buyers. This is it. Only the state can call for it not to be too expensive, but if the state sets the price, the state will not do it […]

Fresh News: … a request from students receiving scholarships to study in China. Since the explosion of COVID-19, they returned to Cambodia and have been studying online ever since. They have now fully vaccinated, but have not yet been able to return to China to study. Learning online has reduced the quality of education for them. They asked Samdech’s help to make it possible for them to go back to study in China directly, and they would be willing to accept being in quarantine in China.

The first question… If there a fourth dose in consideration, is the government still able to find a vaccine to give and give for free, or for a fee? …

The second question… related to the desire for vaccine tourism … can Cambodia and China have any special talks to resume tourism between China and Cambodia, to help revive tourism in Cambodia […]

Question 3, related to political issues, leaked audio messages from infiltration of opposition meetings … is it true that Samdech got into the opposition Zoom meeting and could that be a healing spell for the demons to resurrect or not?

Thank you Mr. Saray for the question. First, regarding the problem of our Cambodian students going to study in China, I also saw comments on my Facebook, asking me go back for help to get them back to study in China because they came from China since the beginning of 2020. Do you remember the impression I asked you to have in this from the beginning? I am worried about their future. Some people criticized me. Now we have seen the truth. At the time, I said that if our students fled China at this stage, I was worried that it would be difficult for them to return to study in China. I went to China on the one hand to share the hardship feeling and show our heartfelt encouragement in the fight against COVID-19 … on the other hand I was sending a message to the Cambodian students not to leave China at a time when Chinese friends are having a hard time. Now the story has reached that stage. Sometimes they may think that when it is difficult, you ran away from us […] we do not give up on them, though. His Excellency Hang Chuon Naron, please discuss with our Chinese friends so that our students can return to study in China.

This is similar to what is happening in Korea. At that time, the Thais were preparing a plane to evacuate workers from South Korea because (they worried that) there could be a war, while North Korea announced that it was ready to attack South Korea. Some people, especially the opposition party at that time, now a ghost party, criticized me no less that I do not care about workers. I replied to them if the Korean people can live, we should be able to live too. If you run away, do not expect to return to work there again […] now it starts getting into the situation I was talking about earlier this year. We have a responsibility, though, to talk to our Chinese friends so that our students can return to China […]

Second point, if there will be the fourth injection, will there be a charge? We needed to study this issue further. Firstly, whether there is a need for a fourth dose or not. Is there a vaccine for injection or not? As long as they have it, we surely will buy it. Secondly, I think the state is still largely responsible, but we can ask private companies to help pay for vaccines for their employees. Like TV stations, how many employees does the company have to help pay for? The factory can also help. Banks, restaurants are able to help with injection of their staff. It is also a contribution. For people in general, the workers, the farmers, the informal sectors workers, we must dare to take responsibility for giving them the jab.

As for the third point, as I said just now, the biggest source of tourists is from China, where we are trying to receive up to 7 million or 10 million of them. When I spoke with His Excellency Xi Jinping, I said we needed 5 million Chinese tourists or 0.05% of its population at that time. Now we still need those 10 million Chinese tourists. Thailand also wants Chinese tourists. Singapore also wants Chinese tourists. We also want Chinese tourists. Well, our vaccine tourism may have started with China first.

There is a (Ph.) D person in Cambodia, Dr. Meas Ny, to be honest. As long as we do something with China, he thinks it is all wrong. In the past, as we suspended (not allowed to enter our country) those people coming from countries in Europe, Britain, France, Italy, the United States, etc., but we have not suspended those from China, he was at odds with us for not suspending China. Let me be brief. Stopping those from China is like blocking your nose, because the only ports left for us are China and South Korea for flights into Cambodia. I just told Dr. Meas Ny, you have the right to express your opinion, but you should not be too arrogant about foreign policy. Democracy or non-democracy, you are expressing your opinion. These days, is not it freedom of expression for what you are saying […]

Another (Ph.) Dr already has an arrest warrant because he has (supported) six conditions that could form a government in exile. The court has already issued an order. If you run, just run a little farther. Running nearby will not help you. As long as things related to the armed movement, governments in foreign land, we must arrest them … to be honest. It is not a right to express one’s opinion when it comes to the so-called (formation of) government or movement. They all are armed rebellion.

The other day, when I questioned at the handover ceremony of (the Morodok Techo) stadium, “If I do not rely on China, who should I rely on?” another crazy (Ph.) Dr says the phrase is “right” but it should not be said. What is that? That phrase is right, but one should not say it out? So, in the future, do not claim the right to access information. They asked me if I were biased towards China. What should I answer? I must answer the truth. If I do not depend on China, let me rely on who. Why should I hide that language? If the story is true, then so be it. You want me to hide the truth of the achievements of Cambodia-China cooperation … how they could forbid the Prime Minister from speaking (the truth) […]

Are you concerned that it will touch on others? I never reject those others. For example Japan, I can also say about Neak Leung Bridge, if I am not allowed to rely on Japan, whom should I rely on? I can speak that language. The Kizuna Bridge too, if I do not rely on Japan, whom should I rely on? National Road No. 1 and National Road No. 5, if I am not allowed to rely on Japan, whom should I rely on? I can also say. As long as countries do, I can say the same. I am not afraid to touch China. While saying so, they always want the right/access to information […] let us look at this and ask about their six points as a condition for forming a government outside the country. If you encourage the formation, you will face prison. When it is a rebel movement, they are fired upon when they are found. It is not freedom of expression. Let me clarify things about political parties is one, things about the armed movement is another. They want to follow the Burmese way, where there is an armed movement, political and military organization […]

I just warn the analysts not to over-analyze and not to say that the Hun Sen government does not dare to handcuff you. If it is still posting on Facebook and we found it, it is considered a crime. We would exercise action even at 12 o’clock mid night. You cannot say Hun Sen a dictator. It is the way of governing the state. Do not do any analysis that leaves punishable offense […] the 6-point analysis as conditions that can form a government, have you removed them. I warn you if the court issue an order. We searched around and thought he was in Pursat. He is in Bangkok […]

Within the ASEAN framework, there is an agreement that does not allow any country to use its territory against other countries. There is no shortage of Thaksin Red Shirt people in Cambodia in the past, but the Cambodians have banned them firstly from posting Facebook rebuking the Thai King and Government. Secondly, do not let them have armed movement. I can accept you, because it has a reciprocation, and each country has promised not to give territory to other countries to use against another country.

In 2019, did they allow the rebel leaders to enter their country and pass through? They do not allow it, because it is a violation of the principle of non-interference within ASEAN itself, and it is normal. Even when Sunya Sith organized armed clashes in front of the Council of Ministers in 2000, the U.S. court sentenced Sunya Sith to life in prison because the United States banned armed activities against other states. It was not a US government policy to bring troops into this or that country. That was an individual American action against another government.

It is your luck. Your parents (and) your family live on Cambodian soil while, residing outside, you are scolding us. The Cambodian Royal Government is still vaccinating your parents, still taking rice/medicine to help your parents. How could this action be a dictator? In the Pol Pot era, once they arrest someone in the family, like an elder brother, they would arrest (both) you as his younger brother too. It was called uprooting grass. How much more virtue should we have? Do not overdo it. Your parents here, if they see their children going astray, they should educate them. Some even claimed that Hun Sen is dead. Some said Hun Sen underwent surgery and had to hand over power to Sar Kheng. It just goes on. Suppose I go for surgery, if I am not dead, what can you go, if I am still the Prime Minister?

I would like to clarify the reason why I announced that I would run for Prime Minister indefinitely. (It is) starting from a rebel leader’s claim that the monarchy regime in Cambodia will dissolve when Hun Sen loses power, like what happened in Italy. I must be here indefinitely to ensure the protection of the monarchy/throne, because all these evil creatures are afraid of Hun Sen. Where there was Hun Sen, there stayed the monarchy and the throne. That is why they seek every way to destroy me. Pol Pot was the one who was the strongest to seek way to destroy Hun Sen, but in the end, Pol Pot lost under Hun Sen […]

Talking about the zoom meeting. Yesterday, I answered, but this person came in like this that is why I used the word “traitor.” Initially, he said – “Samdech joined the Zoom with the traitors, so are you not afraid of being accused of being the same group? I just told Samdech for God’s sake. Be careful, you may go to jail. Lol.” My answer is […] to catch the traitors one must go to the place of the traitors to catch them. The next day the response came in, “Understand!” and he raised this and that, a culture of dialogue. Included. Now his comments removed. I answered that question, though, that I have done a lot in national unification, but the traitors do not understand national unification. Now there is no political issue to be resolved through negotiations, all you have to do is serving the two-third part of the sentence before thinking about a pardon or mitigation.

For the political process, we have been moving towards the Commune/Sangkat Election (in 2022) and the National Election (in 2023) with the participation of many political parties, both old and newly formed. Do not understand what happened wrong. The fact that I entered the Zoom with them the day is not a signal for negotiations, but to send a warning message to the rebels that there are Hun Sen’s men everywhere. Be careful not to take any action against the national interest […] I did not have a hack the link. Everywhere I have the code sent to me. When I do not have time. I asked my co-workers to record. I am not a hacker and this is not a privacy violation because you are talking about anti-national issues. I have access right. If you are having an affair on Zoom, I will not go in. It is your private matter […] I have my reasons. First, I want to warn you not to dare. Second, I want to show you my face that I am alive […]

They slandered me that I was going to ask them to make an amnesty law. If you dare to swear to on death of your whole family that Hun Sen needs an amnesty for three people – the President of the Senate, the President of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister. Do you dare to swear that I asked you to do it? On the contrary, you asked me to do it, but I did not agree. I have received a request to do so since 1999 (when) Ung Huot came to the old-building Council of Ministers asking me to help make a law to protect immunity for the former Prime Minister. After that, Samdech Krom Preah also proposed. I do not agree. Now, do you want to know if we cannot make a law? Not just a law, even the constitution, even amending the Constitution, CPP could also do it.

(You) say that Mr. Hun Sen is old and he needs an amnesty law. Let us put up a question who helped us to require from 2/3 majority to 50 + 1 to amend the law. There is no need for you to support it, let you be clear. Would you dare swear to die from plane crash? In 2008, the CPP had more than two-thirds of the votes to amend the constitution, why did the CPP not make the law. Even in (2013), the CPP has reduced the number of votes, but we do not need them to help make the laws. In fact, the law on strengthening democracy and the rule of law, which allows the Supreme Court to dissolve any party that violates the law, we do it […] we did not need your help […]

Now, if you want really, I could include in the Constitution, because the Constitution has a phrase, “No one can violate the King.” We can further state in any one provision “The President of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate, the Prime Minister” shall have immunity from charges and can add about the salary/bodyguard regime like the President of the United States. Do you want to try with Hun Sen? Once it is done, you do not hope to fix it for life, because would not be able to find 2/3 majority from where, while you could not even find 50 + 1. Let me send a message to Lim Krisna, this morning I heard you said one thing wrong that in 2003, the opposition party won. At that time, you were in that party. You are wrong. Even if your votes increased, the CPP is still the winning party. There is no vote fraud […]

Now, are you willing to test Hun Sen if he really wants the law? It he does, Hun Sen does not only want the law. If it has come to a point of no return, we may include it in the Constitution […] if I wanted that law, I would just stipulate it in the Constitution, and there will not be a day that you can change it. In the Constitution, the two points forbidden from amendment, even by the National Assembly itself, are – Constitutional Monarchy and multi-party liberal democracy. However, he dares say after Hun Sen gone the Khmer monarchy is no more. His intention is to dissolve the Constitution.

The Constitutional monarchy in Cambodia remains immortal, unless you stage a military coup and repeal the constitution. If you are in the process of normal democracy, you have no right to change. By the way, why Hun Sen speaks loudly. Have we heard they say the cry of a lion, the words of Sarika (a bird with ability to talk)? […] let me tell you, I do not need to negotiate with you.

My problem is to solve COVID-19, to solve the socio-economic situation leading up to the 2022 commune elections and to the 2023 national elections. Leave your case in court. I do not need to negotiate with you because I have done everything necessary. There is no second Paris Agreement. Do not hope for it, because this country is not in fighting. Some say that we dare organize Asia-Europe Summit on the video because we are afraid of Europeans to criticize.

Which country could come to the meeting these days? Throughout the year, with the exception of the special case meeting in Jakarta, this year’s ASEAN meetings are through video conference. If Cambodia were to organize meets for 52 Asia-Europe countries, will the Prime Ministers and Presidents of those countries come to our country? While we are fighting the COVID-19? With such uncertainty, even Vietnam has closed the 2021 SEA Games […]

Another matter, they say Hun Sen’s attempt to transfer power to Hun Manet failed. I have stated that if his father continues to be Prime Minister indefinitely, would the son claim the power from his father. Even though he is qualified, it is not yet time to replace his father, because his father needs to continue. So, I reiterate, I’m actually into your Zoom meeting, to prove to you that I’m not just listening to you once, even if you meet in the United States and between the United States and Europe, I have received the links too.

Please do not forget that I dissolved Pol Pot’s political and military organization starting with Keo Pong, Ee Chhean and Sok Pheap, and do not forget my formula DIFID. Perhaps they did not study the so-called DIFID strategy that led to the overthrow of the Khmer Rouge regime. Abbreviation of 5 characters to end a Khmer Rouge through win-win politics starts with D meaning to divide. In full, D for DEVIDE, I for ISOLATE, F for FINISH, I for INTERGRATE and the last beware D – may take two different meanings – one is to DEVELOP and the other is to DESTROY. You are good enough to take the last. Who knows this may come first and set up a political party. Form a political party and do business normally. I think that is enough […]

If you want to try about making such a law, I tell you, I do not make a law, because the law can be canceled. I put it in the constitution. The reason I am forced to speak because you make me. If the law is necessary, […] we would amend and include it in the Constitution to secure themselves. Boris Yeltsin was pardoned before transferring power to Putin […] now who are you? I do not want to do the law because I do not want any leader based on the law act to destroy the national interest and free of guilt […] why did you accuse me. Do you dare to swear over the deaths of your wife and children? I swear, I did not speak to you about that […]

Do you have any other questions? I think we should end it here […] I will confirm the first task is to study if we can vaccinate more than 900,000 children from 3 to 6 years old? If there are signs that we can, we are not afraid to spend money to buy vaccines to protect our children.

Second, the Ad-hoc Commission for Nationwide Vaccination must organize a vaccination campaign for children between the ages of six and under 12 years old and the booster dose for the general population of 18 years of age and older. Today we are campaigning the vaccinations for children from six to 12 years old and the third dose. The booster dose has already started. I am asking Mayor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng to pay attention to those in informal economy sector […]

There is a comment on my Facebook page telling me s/he has lost vaccination letter (the letter issued by the Ministry of National Defense) and if s/he can go to school or not? I advised them to contact the doctor who gave her/him injection so that he could get an injection card. We need to check the card. However, HE Hang Chuon Naron should allowed them to attend classes […]

Task 3, the Ad-hoc Commission for the Procurement of COVID-19 Vaccines facilitates the reception of vaccines granted or additionally purchased to meet the requirements of the above two campaigns. HE Vongsey Visoth should check our injection needs, because now we take the principle that the basic dose is given and there must be a third dose. So 13 million people are to receive 13 million jabs. We have to be prepared for some damages as well and normally we reserve 5%. According to the daily report, there is always damages from the provinces.

That (vaccine) is a valuable legacy of the Royal Government of the ruling party. It is the legacy of the King and Queen Mother. It is a great legacy, of course. I have a role to play in accomplishing everything, but without supports of the King and Queen Mother, our work would not have reached this stage. They donated royal wealth to buy vaccines and hospitals to take part in the anti-COVID-19 campaign. This vaccine legacy is the common legacy of our country during the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni. If we achieved this vaccination, I think we can get pass Singapore at this stage. Singapore may do it at the end of the year. Cambodia started first. In ASEAN, we are the first. The matter is not being the first or the last, the important thing is that we Khmers can do it.

Fourth, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health lead and coordinate with the provincial authorities to reopen schools by examining the actual situation of each location and adhering to health standards. Here is the work to continue. Another question came up. Those who do not have to run did run. They also do not need a permission to come back. The one with court order would be arrested if s/he returned. It is a matter of law. It is not necessary for Hun Sen to prevent her/him from entering […]

Io sum up, vaccination campaign started in Phnom Penh, Kandal, Sihanoukville, Koh Kong for children from six to 12 years old. Tomorrow, all provinces and cities will start vaccination operation. We just add more vaccine. Then we will monitor the results. The report needs to update figures too […] I thank you, Excellencies, Lok Chumteavs, Ladies and Gentlemen, for joining the anti-COVID-19 movement by getting vaccinated. I once again announce the launch of a vaccination campaign for children aged six to 12 and a third dose for the general population aged 18 and over from now./.

