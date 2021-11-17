In addition to the prepared text, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, makes comments selected and translated unofficially by CNV as followed:

Samdech, His Excellencies, Lok Chumteavs, Ladies and Gentlemen, and Dear Compatriots!

This Monday evening, I had a fruitful discussion with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, at which time many topics were discussed. But more importantly, I have stated that this is just the end of the first phase, but Cambodia still needs a supply of vaccines from China. Today is not end (of the whole campaign), this is just the end of the first round of the Kingdom of Cambodia’s success. The Chinese premier also promised to continue the supply of vaccines.

Earlier, I spoke with Ambassador Wang Wentian regarding resumption of supply. We have also reached out to initiatives on vaccine production in Cambodia, and some countries have already produced the final vaccine in Cambodia … this is called the mode of cooperation in the production of vaccines based on vaccine production in Cambodia, which provides the source from China. In doing so, Cambodia will be able to purchase vaccines made in factories manufactured in the Kingdom of Cambodia for use in its own country, and will also be able to distribute the vaccine to other countries through orders from them.

I hope that HE Wang Wentian will forward my request to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other relevant parties to open up opportunities for vaccine production in our country, as we do not know when will Covid-19 end. Therefore, if we can create a state of vaccine production, which is the last stage of the final product in the Kingdom of Cambodia, we have a lot of opportunities to protect the lives of our Cambodian people since we do not have to worry about seeking vaccines from other sources. Also, no long-distance transportation needed. However, the vaccine raw materials are imported (from China) and processed into finished products in Cambodia. I hope that if we do that, we will ensure that even if Covid-19 were to extended for another two to three years or five years, we would have a vaccine base in our country. Additionally, I would like to entrust this task to the Ministry of Health to continue working with the Chinese Ambassador here as well as all relevant parties to make the production of vaccines in Cambodia happen.

Indonesia has done the same as Cambodia. As I said, Thailand has also made AstraZeneca in their country by shipping raw materials) and finishing the final production in Thailand. We are also able to do so by sourcing Sinovac or Sinopharm (from China) to produce the final stage in Cambodia, which gives Cambodia the opportunity to have vaccines for its own people by purchasing from the factory and for external distribution.

I expect that HE (Wang Wentian) will pass this information on to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other relevant parties. And this is also a political message to the Cambodian people about the work that the Royal Government has to do in cooperation with our Chinese friends, which was previously a strategic source for providing vaccines to us, but now we are using another faster approach and more guaranteed that Cambodia will have enough vaccines to vaccinate our people when needed./.

