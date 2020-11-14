COVID-19: PM and Spouse Negative for 3rd Test

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced that the result of his third test for COVID-19 and that of his spouse are negative.

“In the morning of Nov. 14, 2020, the medical team took the sample for the third time. As a result, both my wife and I, as well as those around us, are all COVID-19 negative,” wrote the Premier on his official Facebook page today, at around noon.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he is waiting for the test results of other people involved in the Nov. 3 Event, hoping that the results will also be negative.

“Anyway, I will continue the (self-) quarantine until the fourth and last test on Nov. 18. I hope that there will be negative results for me and my wife, as well as for the more than 1,000 people who have been quarantined at the same time since Nov. 4, 2020,” he added.

This will reduce the worries about COVID-19 in Phnom Penh and Kandal province, and schools will be able to reopen, he underlined.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister expressed sincere thanks to his compatriots for their concerns and wishes for him and his spouse.

As of this morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Cambodia rose to 302 after a new imported case was detected. Of them, 289 or 95.70 percent have successfully recovered.

