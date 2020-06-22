COVID-19 Cannot Destroy the Royal Government

Source: FN

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has announced that COVID-19 cannot destroy his Royal Government.

“COVID-19 cannot kill Hun Sen’s Government,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said during an inspection visit to the construction site of new international airport in Kandal and Takeo provinces this morning.

Of course, COVID-19 has caused negative impacts on Cambodia’s economy, but the national income and expenditure are balanced and remain sustainable, he underlined.

According to the Premier, COVID-19 has affected Cambodia since January, but the Royal Government has continued to increase the salary of the civil servants and armed forces as normal.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cambodia has been detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, and the pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia with the total positive cases of 129, of them 127 or 98.45 percent have recovered.

