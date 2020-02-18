Covid-19 Is Attacking Economy, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his concern over the impact on the Cambodian economy due to a crisis of the coronavirus, speaking at the graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

“This Covid-19 has hit the economy, particularly the tourism sector, transportation, and raw materials,” stated the premier.

Samdech stressed that factories in some countries have been closed as China is their main source of raw materials and that factories in Cambodia could also face closures due to the lack of raw material for production.

“In terms of tourism, the number of tourists declines in every country, including Cambodia,” the premier added.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), the latest on coronavirus outbreak sees 1,870 deaths, over 72,500 cases confirmed in China.

Samdech also confirmed that 23 Cambodian students studying and staying in Wuhan are in good health.

Related posts