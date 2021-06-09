Excellencies, Lok Chumteavs, the Governor of the Capital and Provinces,

Today, I received information that on June 20, there will be a mock election of Commune/Sangkat Councilors elections organized by the National Election Committee (NEC). I have not been aware of this earlier. It only came to my knowledge. I received information from Siem Reap about the need to gather people for the 2021 Commune/Sangkat Councilors mock elections. Given the current rising Covid-19 situation in Cambodia, where hundreds of people infected and increasing number of deaths every day, there is no need for the mock election. This is the time needed to prioritize fighting against Covid-19 pandemic. It is not the time to gather people to train and to do the mock elections.

In such time, even the National Election Committee must join the fight. Gathering many people for the mock election training is not necessary. On behalf of the Royal Government, (I have prepared a) letter to the National Election Committee requesting the cancellation of the mock election for the upcoming Commune/Sangkat Councilors elections on 20 June 2021. (We have to address this matter quickly) to avoid the urgency of tomorrow’s training schedules, where even two contagious districts in Siem Reap would have to gather people for the mock elections. We are facing the spread of Covid-19 disease and our people are now busy in cultivation season.

Therefore, I would like to issue an order to His Excellency, Lok Chumteav, mayors/governors of capitals and provinces, to gather no people for such mock election from the time this order issued. I knew that tomorrow there would be training in some provinces, so I had to issue this order to prevent the mobilization of people for the practice using pens or any other preparations for the mock elections, which is not necessary at this time.

My apology to Excellencies, Lok Chumteav in the National Election Committee, for such measure. I have no choice but to issue an order for the mayors/governors to halt the gathering of people to the voting training as outlined by NEC, at whatever level it may be. I wish the management of the National Election Committee, accept the official request letter of the Royal Government, who represents the whole nation in managing and resolving the Covid-19 issue as well as the affairs related to the socio-economic activities of the nation, and cancel the upcoming 20 June 2021 mock election requested. Thank you, Excellencies, Lok Chumteavs, the Capital and Provincial Mayors/Governors, for the proper implementation.

We respect the independence of the National Election Committee, and (I am sure) the National Election Committee understands the difficult works of the executive branch and authorities at all levels, the hardships of the people, who are under the pressure of the spread of Covid-19, and (collective) efforts to restore livelihoods, both socially and economically. Thank you for listening to my urgent audio message, and once again, stop gathering people for such Commune/Sangkat Councilors mock elections scheduled for the coming 20 June 2021. Thank you./.

