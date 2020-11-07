I have the need to inform people in our leadership as well as concerned officials of a regretful news. The problem has now arrived. A bodyguard attached to the (visiting) Hungarian Foreign Minister is found to have been tested Covid-19 positive. On this note, I am calling on everyone who had direct contacts with the Foreign Minister to place themselves in compulsory quarantine and to refrain from having physical contacts with other people […] and from moving around as doing so could result in community infection.

I see this as a serious matter for people in Phnom Penh. I am calling on the Phnom Penh municipal authority, the Ministry of Health and other institutions […] to double their efforts in monitoring those in quarantines […]. This could be a critical public health issue that is unprecedented in the past ten months […]

I do not place the country in emergency situation or lock the whole or any part of town. I also do not forbid traveling of those who have not been involved. However, in this uncertain circumstance, I am calling on everyone to follow the Ministry of Health’s instruction to wear masks and to exercise social distancing […] especially in the next two weeks before we have all the tests results […] I myself will continue to strictly place myself in isolation and to have subsequent testing. I am appealing to those involved directly and/or indirectly (in the visit and infection case) and their families to restrict their movements, to take care of their own health and that of their children and people around.

I hope that we will overcome this difficult time as the situation has required us to take measures. Though in quarantine, I continue to monitor and instruct my command on this issue […]. The Municipality of Phnom Penh – Mayor HE Khuong Sreng may discuss this matter with the Minister of Health HE Mam Bunheng, the Secretary of State Yuos Sambath to hire a hotel to allow people, including the media staff who do not have the ability to quarantine themselves at homes to stay for their isolation period. The state will burden the rent […]

As the health institution already have those people in its list, I am calling for urgent action. I will also send this message to the press for wider dissemination./.

Related posts