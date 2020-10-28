Concerned Ministries Ordered to Urgently Rehabilitate Flood-damaged Infrastructure

Source: AKP

Four concerned ministries have to urgently take action to rehabilitate all damaged infrastructure during the flash floods, ordered Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two bridges linking National Road 1 to Koh Pich satellite city via Koh Norea development zone, in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the ministers of public works and transport; rural development; agriculture, forestry and fisheries; and water resources and meteorology must take immediate action rehabilitate rural and national roads, dams, irrigation systems, farmland under collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

“The people don’t need only urgent assistance, but also seeds, and all supporting infrastructure to rehabilitate their regular social and economic activities,” he underlined. “This is an abnormal disaster, therefore we should also respond with unusual actions.”

The cost of the ongoing flood disaster have not yet been estimated. Flash floods have so far affected 20 of the 25 provinces and capital city, killing at least 40 people, leaving tens of thousands of people homeless and inundating and damaging hundreds of thousand hectares of farmland and many infrastructures such as houses, roads, bridges, schools, canals, and so on.

