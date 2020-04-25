Dear compatriots!

In defense, we have this people’s foundation policy for national defense that connects the people with the armed forces. This time, in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, we are again committed to the backliners joining together in protecting people’s public health and curbing the spread of this devastating disease.

For the contribution of charities led by HM the King and Queen Mother, USD 13,998,698 has been received to date. For the voluntary contributions through salary donation (of our officials) as of 17:00 of April 24, 2020, there has been 22,061 persons with the amount of KHR 28,814,025,000.

For activities aimed at helping local people, including migrant workers from Thailand, and a small number of workers visiting their hometowns on the occasion of the Khmer New Year, the Ministry of Health, Provincial/District/Khan/Communal officials, and Armed Forces have taken care and dealt with very well.

Each person contributes to stop the spread of the disease through personal and family hygiene, as recommended by the Ministry of Health. Migrant workers from Thailand and workers who visited their hometowns during the New Year were also given a 14-day medical checkup and isolation to ensure that no one is infected with Covid-19 and/or spread the virus to their families or their workplaces.

While our country has not had any deaths and new infections in the past few days and many have already been cured, the challenges remain enormous. Should there be nothing to help the patients or the medical staff, please do not bring more burdens to the doctors, to the state, and especially to oneself and one’s family, because it is the patient himself/herself who will suffer first.

People’s health protection foundation is the key policy in the battle against such viciously infectious disease (of CoViD-19).

