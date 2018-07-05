If CNRP Wasn’t Dissolved, Cambodia Can’t Escape from War: PM Hun Sen

Source : FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated the success of Cambodia in preventing war by dissolving the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

The statement was made on Thursday, addressing to approximately 30,000 workers from 25 factories in Kandal Province’s Ang Snoul district.

“Cambodia can’t escape war if CNRP wasn’t dissolved,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also reacted Sam Rainsy, leader of Cambodia National Rescue Movement (CNRM), for cursing the ruling party as the foreign puppet and called the other 19 parties useless.

He considered Rainsy’s statement an insult to all political parties. The premier claimed that the sizes of parties does not matter when they have the rights to race in the election in order to lead the country legally.

“I will continue to lead at least 10 more years to destroy all the ill-intended people who wish to destroy nation, national unity, and territory,” stated the premier adding that “if war breaks out, employment, income, properties, human and animal lives will be lost.”

Cambodian opposition party was dissolved on November 16, 2017, and 118 opposition party leaders were banned from political activities for five years, charged of conspiring with foreigners to overthrow the ruling government.

Sam Rainsy also committed another treason case by signing agreement to hand over four Cambodia’s provinces, including Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri, Kratie, Stung Treng to leader of Vietnamese ethnic Degar, according to Facebook of Cambodia National Rescue Party’s activist “Rithy Erng” on 13 March 2018.

