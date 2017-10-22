CNRP Lawmaker Declares to Join CPP

Source: FN

Long Bunny, Cambodia National Rescue Party lawmaker representing Prey Veng Province announced to join with the ruling party, CPP, through a letter referring to Prime Minister, dated Sunday.

“After knowing that Kem Sokha is a traitor, I request the premier to let me join the CPP”, Long wrote in the letter.

The premier announced that when the CNRP is dissolved, he welcomes all CNRP members who wished to join CPP”, according to a special interview with PM Hun Sen by Lim Chea Vutha, CEO Fresh News Agency on Sunday afternoon.

The premiere expressed his confidence that CNRP will be dissolved and that the international community will not be able to help.

The premier’s expression was made on Sunday morning during his meeting with representatives of more than 4 thousand workers in Phnom Penh.

