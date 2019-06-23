Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, pledged to transform Development Triangle Area (DTA) to a new economic pole, speaking in a trilateral meeting on the sideline of the 34th ASEAN Summit from 22-23 June 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The trio highly commended the positive results of the working groups of DTA in mobilizing funds and development partners to expand budget and aids for the DTA.

The three sides have discussed thoroughly the joint efforts to address challenges to ensure peace, stability, and development. They discussed mainly on infrastructure connectivity projects, gap reduction, trade and economic development, and people-to-people ties at DTA.

CLV leaders pledged to transform DTA into a new economic pole, particularly by further promoting the qualities of lives of people in the Area.

First established in 1999, the CLV-DTA initially covered just 10 border provinces within the three countries. Later in 2009, the three countries decided to add three more provinces from each country to make it a total of 13 provinces. DTA covers four Cambodian provinces (Ratanakkiri, Stung Treng, Mondulkiri and Kratie), four Lao (Attapeu, Saravan, Xekong and Champassak), and five Vietnamese (Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Binh Phuoc).

