CLV Leaders Hold Breakfast Meeting to Strengthen Cooperation on Development

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith held a breakfast meeting on 3 November on the sideline of the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits during 2–4 November 2019 in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam leaders have discussed thoroughly on strengthening trilateral solidarity and cooperation to ensure peace, stability, and development for the three countries.

The three leaders have examined prioritized tasks for connectivity development and sustainable economy and trade for the promotion of people’s living standard.

