Remark at the Closing Ceremony of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2021 Under the Theme “Building Our Sustainable Digital Future”

Your Majesty the Sultan, Excellencies Leaders of ASEAN Countries and Dialogue Partners ;

Siti Rozaimeriyanti Hj Abd Rahman, Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council 2021;

Haslina Taib, Chair of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2021;

Excellencies, Neak Oknha, Ladies and Gentlemen!

First of all, I am delighted to deliver the keynote remarks at the Closing Ceremony of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2021 under the theme “Building Our Sustainable Digital Future”. In parallel, I would like to congratulate the handover of chairmanship of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit from Brunei to Cambodia, and highly appreciate the achievements made under the chairmanship of Brunei in 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only impacted public health and endangered the lives of our people, but also disrupted the development of ASEAN as a whole. However, the global economy is expected to gradually recover in 2021 and 2022, supported by the steady increase of trade in commodities while trade in services is also slowly growing. In general, this clearly shows the effectiveness of the implementation of measures to fight against COVID-19, as well as policies laid out to revive socio-economic activities; particularly the global Covid-19 vaccination Remarks by Samdech Techo HUN SEN, At the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, October 25, 2021 Page 1of 4 campaign, which is the key to restore trust of private sector toward the resumption of economic activities and reopening of the countries.

Your Majesty the Sultan,

Excellencies, Neak Oknha, Ladies and Gentlemen!

In fact, the Covid-19 pandemic has also provided us important experiences and lessons, for which we have to consider and incorporate into policy and reform agendas at both national and regional levels. In this spirit, ASEAN has set out key initiatives and frameworks for implementation, including the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, the “Bandar Seri Begawan Roadmap”: on ASEAN Digital Transformation Agenda, Framework for Circular Economy for the ASEAN Economic Community, and Non-Tariff Measures Cost-Effectiveness Toolkit, etc. In addition, the theme of our summit is indeed relevant and necessary for ASEAN in the context of learning to live with Covid-19 in the new normal, i.e. enhancing the development of digital ASEAN and sustainable ASEAN with the aim to promoting equitable and inclusive socio-economic recovery.

The evolution of digital economy has brought vast opportunities; as it has not only provided new source of economic growth, but also increased economic productivity. In this context, in order to promote resilient and sustainable development in the region, ASEAN needs to advance digital transformation, particularly encourage business enterprises to harness digital technology, by initiating the arrangement of joint governance for digital infrastructure development, including standardization, regulation, privacy, data sharing and digital connectivity, through the implementation the ASEAN Digital Master Plan 2025 as well as other key initiatives.

Concurrently, accelerating regional and global integration is also one of the top priorities in supporting recovery and sustainable socio-economic development. ASEAN must continue to adhere to multilateralism, strengthen globalization, and strive to advance the regional integration agenda in line with ASEAN Vision 2025, aimed at strengthening greater connectivity between social beings and economic dynamism. For that, we need to pay utmost attention on a number of important tasks, including: fostering comprehensive and in-depth liberalization of trade in services and investment, facilitating safe cross-border movement of travelers, and enhancing the capacity of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), etc.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to highlight the roles that private sector can play so as to contribute to achieving the priority works and work plan of ASEAN in 2022 as follows:

1st. seizing full benefits of the existing ASEAN Free Trade Agreements, especially RCEP that is planned to enter into force in early 2022, to boost trade and investment activities, particularly foreign direct investment, so as to create jobs, increase income for our people and stimulate economic growth.

2nd. contributing to human resource development through the transfer of technology, knowledge and know-how, particularly the development of digital skill as well as the enhancement of science, technology and innovation through collaboration with business and direct investment from abroad, which would contribute to narrowing the digital gap and developing digital economy in the region.

3rd. heightening collaboration between public and private sector, especially through Public-Private Partnership mechanism, aimed at mobilizing financial resource for the development and implementation of various initiatives as well as for fulfilling the financial needs for sustainable socio-economic recovery.

Your Majesty the Sultan ,

Excellencies, Neak Oknha Ladies and Gentlemen!

For Cambodia, I would like to inform the meeting that, with proactive spirit to promote the participation of private sector in reviving and promoting national economic growth, the Royal Government of Cambodia adheres to the approach of turning the crisis into the opportunity through launching and implementing key policies and measures, including: Cambodia Digital Economy and Social Policy Framework 2021-2035, New Investment Law as well as the conclusion of the “Law on Public-Private Partnership”, “Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement” and “Cambodia-Korea Free Trade Agreement”, which are planned to enter into force soon.

More importantly, on containment of the spread of Covid-19, along with strengthening the implementation of education, administrative and health measures to protect health and lives of people, as of October 21, 2021, the Royal Government of Cambodia has vaccinated 13.6 million people, equivalent to 85.27% of the total population of 16 million. On this basis, the Royal Government of Cambodia has been intensifying the resumption of socio-economic activities toward full operation in the context of the new normal, and also planning to launch the “Strategy for Recovery and Promoting Economic Growth through Learning to Live with Covid-19 in the New Normal” at the end of 2021.

Finally, as Chair of ASEAN in 2022, Cambodia is committed to providing full support and facilitation for the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit to attain more achievements. At the same time, Cambodia will continue to enhance the building process of ASEAN Economic Community, trade and investment, and cooperation between ASEAN and its partners in order to restore growth and transform ASEAN into a region of peace, resilience and development. I wish you, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen good health, safety and success in all your endeavors.

Thank you!

