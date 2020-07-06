Greetings from my wife and I to all our compatriots, and especially the Buddhist monks, who are entering the Rain Retreat (Chol Vossa) period from the 5th of July to October 3, 2020.

I would like to thank our people and senior citizens who brought the Vossa candles and many offerings to the monks at the monasteries throughout the country, especially in the remote areas.

Moreover, I really appreciate that Excellencies, Lok Chumteav, members of the National Assembly, the Senate and CPP, who donated rice, instant noodles, canned fishes, protective masks, soaps, disinfectant gels, kroma (Khmer scarfs) and medicines to needy people across the country.

In the meantime, I would urge our people to continue protecting themselves from Covid-19 infection by carefully washing their hands with soap, disinfectant alcohol or gels and properly putting on protective masks. So far, the world has not had a cure for this disease, and the number of cases is growing alarmingly.

This afternoon, my wife and I plan to bring some offerings to the monks who are attending the Rain Retreat at Wat Chumpous Ka-ek Pagoda.

My wife and I would like to wish all the Buddhist monks and our people the four Buddhist blessings and the state of being free of Covid-19.

