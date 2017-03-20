Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Pays Courtesy Visit to Cambodian PM

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received visiting Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce H.E. Wang Shouwen, at Sokha Hotel in Siem Reap province this morning, before the opening of the Fifth China Round Table on WTO Accession themed “Best Practices on the Accessions of LDCs”.

On the occasion, H.E. Wang Shouwen informed the premier that it is his first time in Cambodia and noticed the fast development of the Kingdom, particularly in the economic sector, along with political stability and good people’s livelihood.

The Chinese vice minister expressed his satisfaction with the bilateral relationship and comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between Cambodia and China. According to H.E. Wang Shouwen, the bilateral trade between the two countries has reached US$5,000 million. The Chinese side also pledged to boost more Chinese investment in the Kingdom and to support more export of Cambodia’s agricultural products to China.

Taking the opportunity, H.E. Wang Shouwen said the organisation of the three-day Fifth China Round Table on WTO reflects the attention of Cambodia as a member of WTO, stressing that among the nine least developed countries (LDCs) that are WTO members, Cambodia is the most successful country.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping for his regards, and attributed the development of Cambodia to the active contribution of China.

The Cambodian premier requested the Chinese side to continue encouraging more investors and tourists to Cambodia.

