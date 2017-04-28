Chinese State Councillor Pays Courtesy Call on Cambodian PM

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held talks this morning with Chinese State Councillor H.E. Yang Jiechi, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh.

In the meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the Chinese senior official discussed the Cambodia-China bilateral relations, regional and international affairs.

H.E. Yang Jiechi said the purpose of his visit in Cambodia is to monitor and boost the implementation of the agreements reached by Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping and Samdech Techo Hun Sen during the former’s visit to Cambodia recently, as well as to prepare for the official visit by Samdech Techo Prime Minister to China in mid May.

The Chinese state councillor also briefed the Cambodian premier on the outcome of the 4th Meeting of Inter-Governmental Coordination Committee held here yesterday, and affirmed China’s continued assistance to Cambodia.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their support to Cambodia and lauded the outcome of the 4th Meeting of Cambodia-China Inter-Governmental Coordination Committee.

Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated Cambodia’s irreversible stance to support the One China Policy and welcomed more Chinese investments and assistance for the country’s development and sovereignty strengthening.

The Cambodian leader spoke highly of the One Belt, One Road Initiative which will contribute to speeding up the regional integration, especially to maintaining stability and improving regional people’s living standard.

Besides, both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, including the South China Sea issue.

