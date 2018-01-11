Chinese Premier Pledges to Bring More Chinese Tourists to Cambodia

Source: FN

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged to encourage more Chinese tourists to Cambodia, as China’s 2017 ranked the first among foreign tourists visiting Cambodia.

The claim was made after the bilateral discussion between Prime Minister Hun Sen and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday morning at Peace Palace.

In 2017, 1.2 million Chinese visited Cambodia, an increase of nearly 50% compared to 2016, while the number expects to increase to 2 million in 2018.

Li said that China is now the leading investor and tourists in Cambodia. Meanwhile, Cambodian premier also urged the Chinese premier to promote the purchase of Cambodia’s cane sugar, according to Eang Sophallet, personal assistant to PM Hun Sen.

Li Keqiang affirmed that his presence in Cambodia is an enhancement of good relations and cooperation with Cambodia.

PM Hun Sen welcomed Li’s remarks and appreciated the 60 years diplomatic relation of Cambodia-China.

