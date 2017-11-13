Chinese Premier To Attend Mekong-Lancang Summit in Cambodia

Source: AKP

Chinese Prime Minister H.E. Li Keqiang will attend the Second Mekong-Lancang Summit to be hosted by Cambodia in January next year, reported the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK).

This confirmation was made in a bilateral talk in Manila, the Philippines on Nov. 13, on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his Chinese counterpart H.E. Li Keqiang.

The First Mekong-Lancang Summit was convened in China’s Sanya city in March last year and attended by H.E. Li Keqiang and his counterparts from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Related posts