Chinese Embassy in Cambodia Expresses Condolence to the Victims of Building Collapses in Kep

Source: FN

The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of collapsed building in Kep province on 3 December 2020, according to the Embassy’s Facebook post on Sunday.

The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia was shocked by the collapse of a building in Kep that caused serious injury.

“The Embassy is greatly saddened by the tragic loss and hopes for a speedy recovery of all that are injured in the accident,” the Embassy stated.

“The Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sihanoukville quickly arrived on the site after receiving the news and gave donation to Kep officials which reflect the mutual friendship between China and Cambodia like a brotherhood,” the Embassy continued.

It is worth noting that an under construction building in the coastal province Kep, about 170 kilometers south of Phnom Penh, collapsed around 4:30 pm on 3 January 2020.

Related posts