A Chinese Company Reveals US$3 Billion Investment Plan in Cambodia

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here yesterday afternoon at the Peace Palace visiting Mr. Zhang Li, Chairman of Guangzhou R&F Co., Ltd.

During the courtesy meeting, Mr. Zhang Li informed the Cambodian premier of his company’s strong interest and confidence on Cambodia’s economy after visiting the Kingdom four times. He has discussed with Neak Oknha Kith Meng, a Cambodian tycoon, over possible joint ventures, and agreed to invest some US$3 billion in Cambodia within three to five years.

For the first phase, the company is planning to invest in the construction of six-star hotels in Phnom Penh capital and Preah Sihanouk coastal province, he added.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen welcomed the joint venture project between Neak Oknha Kith Meng and Guangzhou R&F Co., Ltd., which positively responds to the “One Belt, One Road” initiative of China.

Guangzhou R&F Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the development of properties. The company operates its business through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operations and Others.

