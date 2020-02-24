China, US and Europe Are All My Friends, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen claimed that China, the United States, and countries in Europe are all his friends and friends of Cambodia indiscriminately.

The premier’s statement came after a number of analysts, including Meas Nee, a social and political commentator, said that prime minister is biased towards China and leaving US and Europe.

“I never abandon the US and Europe to catch China. You misunderstand me, Meas Nee; you are wrong,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

He also stressed that the US has never asked Cambodia to choose between the US or China.

“I met the US ambassador [W. Patrick Murphy] saying the US does not require Cambodia to choose between the US or China. Even John Kerry [former US Secretary of State], under Obama Administration, came to see me here [Phnom Penh]. John Kerry made it clear that the United States does not need Cambodia to choose between United States and China,” he added.

“Everyone is my friend,” he underlined.

The premier’s motto is “reforming internally and make friends abroad based on independence and sovereignty.”

The annual conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in early March highlighted three key words in the formulation of Cambodia’s foreign policy in the new era: sovereignty, self-reliance, and diversification, according to Chheang Vannarith, president of the Asian Vision Institute.

