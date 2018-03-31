China Supports PM Hun Sen to Continue Leading

Source: FN

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi told that China supports and wishes Samdech Prime Minister of Cambodia to continue to be elected in the near future to continue leading Cambodia to be more prosperous.

The statement of support was made in the sideline meeting of the 6th Greater Mekong Sub-region in Hanoi between Prime Minister Hun Sen and Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi on Friday, according to the premier’s Facebook on Saturday.

“Minister Wang Yi said China’s monitoring and supporting measures that Prime Minister Hun Sen and the Royal Government of Cambodia has implemented in the past to protect and preserve peace and political stability, especially country’s dignity,” the premier wrote on Facebook.

“China continues to support the development path of Cambodia and wishes Samdech Hun Sen to be elected to lead Cambodia to be into better prosperity,” he added.

