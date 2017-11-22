China Supports Cambodia’s Latest Action

Source: FN

China supported Cambodia to accomplish its substainablity and development path, and agreed with the Royal Government of Cambodia on the dissolution of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP),

said Kao Kimhourn, minister attached to the Prime Minister.

The Chinese government supported the actions taken by the Royal Government of Cambodia so far to maintain its sovereignty, independence, prosperity and development.

The support was made during a meeting of CAO Jiangminh, general prosecutor of the Supreme Court of China with Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Both the premier and CAO Jiangminh expressed their optimism for maintaining this good relationship.

Cao also thanked PM Hun Sen as well as Cambodia for always supporting one China policy.

