China Provides $174 Million of Grant Aids

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen signed 6 Protocols and MoUs with China including the provision of $174 of grant aid for the development of Cambodia in 2017 during the his official visit on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was held in Beijing, presided over by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

The MoUs and Protocols includes: Protocol on the Establishment of Joint Observation Station for Maritime Environment; Agreement on the Provision of $174 million of Grant Aid; Agreement on Concessional Loan for 230kw Transmission Line Phase II; MoU on the Cooperation of Transportation Capacity; MoU on the Cooperation of Infrastructure and Planning for Tourism; and Cambodia-China Bilateral Cooperation on Silk Road and Maritime Cooperation of the 21st Century.

