China to Invest $276 Million for Projects in Cambodia

Source: FN

China has prepared a package of about $276 million for small and big scale projects in Cambodia.

The offer was made after the bilateral discussion between Prime Minister Hun Sen and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, on Thursday morning, at Peace Palace.

Eang Sophallet, a personal assistant to PM Hun Sen, stated that China had about $184 million for small-scale projects and about $92 million for large-scale projects in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Li Keqiang also affirmed his presence in Cambodia as an enhancement of good relations and cooperation with Cambodia.

Prime Minister of China also urged the Cambodian-Chinese ministers to negotiate and accept China’s budget.

PM Hun Sen welcomed Li’s remarks and appreciated the 60 years diplomatic relation of Cambodia-China.

