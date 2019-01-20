China Aids Cambodia 3,300 km Road and Bridge Construction

Source: FN

At the height of the good Khmer-Sino relations led by Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the Chinese Government has provided approximately US$2,581 million worth in aids and loans for the roads and bridges construction in the kingdom that covers a total length of 3,295 kilometers.

So far, 24 road projects have been completed covering 2,483 km, taking up the estimated budget of US$1,437 million, Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said Sunday at the sending ceremony of Premier Hun Sen’s official visit to China.

Seven bridges have been constructed with a total length of 6,824 meters, which costed approximately US$ 216 million; the one being constructed with a length of 1,131 meters will cost about US$57 million.

Minister Chanthol stressed that the infrastructure system aided by the Chinese government has contributed significantly to Cambodia’s internal and regional connectivity; thus, it promotes the national economy by attracting invest through the reduced transportation cost and time.

