Chaom Chao Over-Underpasses – Achievements Collaboratively Develop Phnom Penh

Excellencies, Lok Chumteavs, Ladies and Gentlemen, Compatriots who were invited to participate in this occasion, and I would also like to express my respect to our compatriots all over the country, as well as our Cambodian compatriots living abroad, and the armed forces operating under the umbrella of the United Nations abroad, who may be watching today’s live broadcast.

Today, we are happy to inaugurate officially the Chaom Chao over-underpasses, another new achievement of the Kingdom of Cambodia. The inauguration today is in the old year of the Ox – Buddhist era 2565. We have two achievements to do before the year passes – first, today’s inauguration, and there is another big achievement to inaugurate on April 4 in Siem Reap, which we had spent more than 200 million US dollars. There are many achievements that we will launch the official inaugurations after the Khmer New Year, in the year of Tiger, the Buddhist era of 2566.

I would like to thank all those who travel on National Road No. 4 and National Road No. 3 today. They (must) cross (Choam Chao roundabout) today but we have to close the roads for a short time so that we can inaugurate the over-underpasses. The achievements we have realized here start from where? This is the point that we should talk about first. To begin with, why do we have to have both over-underpasses? It starts from the needs of our people due to the progress of the nation. If we had similar situation as it was in the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s, there would be no need to build these over-underpasses here.

Which Is First – Materialism or Idealism … Growth Requires Bridges and Roads

Here on this point before […] there used to be a heated debate between whether materialism or idealism should have the prior attention. On the one side, some said ideas precede materialism. On the other side, argued materialism precedes ideas. It is not a teaching, nor does it support any views, but what has emerged here is clearly material that comes as apriority before idealism seeing that the fact about traffic congestion. Thus, we began the idea of building ​​roads, overpasses, underpasses, etc. For this reason, and for the most part, it is logic to swing to materialism as more accurate than idealism. I do not claim and I do not disagree with either of them – whichever comes first. I just wanted to have the attention that starting from the growth it requires us to build these over-underpasses. This area is very congested, so there is a need for us (to come up with a solution) […]

Cambodia’s Population Growth Faster Than Laos’

At this point, we should make a comparison. I still wonder why the Cambodian population is growing so much. After the liberation on January 7, 1979, the population of Cambodia and Laos were about the same – somewhere at 5 million people. Now, 43 years later, Laos (population) has grown to more than 7 million people, while Cambodia (population) has grown to more than 10 million people. In its updates on Covid-19 casualties, the Worldometer website has put Cambodia population at 17 million. In fact, we are already close to 17 million. It increases a lot. After the Pol Pot regime, the initial birth rate was 3.2 percent, then down to 2.8 percent, and now it is at 1.3 percent, which have indicated a significant increase […]

Disequilibrium between Supplies and Demands Evolve and Fluctuate

As the population grows, so does everything. First, I set out the need to respond to the so-called four disequilibrium – the needs for consumption and the food supply for the people, the needs for health care, the needs for means of travel and transportation, and the needs for housing, clothing of all kinds. Disequilibrium may evolve with time. Those priorities were once appropriate, but they are not anymore now. Dealing with demand and supply requires a different response from before. In the past, the priority for the need to address supply of food to feed our people required us to boost rice production […] stimulate the cultivation, encourage aquacultures […]

That need is, however, different now. We have a surplus of nearly six million tons of paddy rice, or more than four million tons of milled rice. Solving that need is not a big deal anymore. There is still, however, new needs, such as the Covid-19 era response. What are the requirements? At a time when we are managing Covid-19, addressing the need for supply of equipment for preventive and clinical examination of Covid-19 for our people, ranging from masks, alcohol, gel, to vaccines for injection. Some problems we can solve, some we cannot […]

Strategic Fuel Storage in Consideration

Regarding the oil problem, caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, if the price goes up in every country, impacts will surely come. So how to deal with future needs. I am thinking of having the Ministry of Economy and Finance prepare strategic oil reserves. Previously, we relied on the private sector to (organize) strategic stockpiles. We are still strategically stockpiling by relying on private companies, but we need to increase the amount of fuel storage. For example, suddenly our hydropower or coal-fired generators are not enough, as in 2018, we needed to use fuel-powered engines. The 400-megawatt generators that we bought and placed near Phnom Penh would need fuel to operate engines. From one stage to another, the requirements are different. In formers days – we have four priorities in order of water, roads, electricity and people. Now, people come before water, roads and electricity. Regarding people angle, human resource training is the first priority of investment for the progress of our nation.

As Cambodia Builds Infrastructures, Some Countries Are in Destruction

[…] This is what I affirmed from the beginning as to why we build all these? It is from demand. What has brought us to have such a need? Where is it coming from? I just wanted to remind you a little bit right now, as Cambodia is building infrastructure everywhere in the country, other countries, Ukraine for example, are having infrastructures under destruction, not to mention construction. Fifty-two years ago, at this very time, infrastructures in Cambodia, after the March 18, 1970 coup, started to suffer destruction. I still remember the bridge at Jreav – on National Road 7, suffered destruction from mines on March 29. That was the beginning of the destruction of infrastructures. In Cambodia, many bridges were in destruction by bombs and shells from above and below, all in the aim of cutting off transportation.

What has enabled us to do what we have now? It was peace. We started with having peace and we had struggled hard to find/make peace in the past 24 years. We did everything we could to reach and keep peace for the nation. That gives us more than two consecutive decades of economic growth of more than 7 percent. Before the recession, we could say an average of 7.5 percent per year. This is an unusual growth and it improves our people life. Although the population has tripled, we have the capacity to cater to their needs […] while housing issues still need further works, we can provide food, clothing, education and healthcare. The travel needs of our people have also had solution.

Cambodia sees the value of peace since the war began in 1970, 52 years ago

Well, when there is a war, peace is precious. In Cambodia, we have seen the value of peace since the war began in 1970 – 52 years ago, but we had no choice because we were then hostages of the war. Everywhere you go, you have to be a soldier. On the Lon Nol side, they arrest young people and make them their soldiers, and on the liberated side, they exercise military draft too. Fighting rampaged all over the country. Inanimate objects like transport infrastructure or schools, pagodas were destroyed. That is why this peace factor must be in clear sight for everyone. Starting from the point of peace, we are able to develop. Without peace, do not talk about development and do not talk about democracy and human rights.

Action Speak Louder than Word on Democracy and Human Rights

Go ask in Ukraine, where are the human rights? Children hide underground from bombs, shells, without schools, running water and they suffer discrimination upon arriving as refugees to Europe. Refugees from Ukraine include both Ukrainians and students from African countries studying in Ukraine […] (suffered from discrimination in countries that) are considering democratic and human rights respecting? […] they also have another problem regarding refugees from Syria and Libya who are still in refugee camps.

This is the question that one can ask the European countries as to why you have a double standard, or maybe a triple standard […] this point suggests that it is certain that those who talk about non-discrimination, democracy and human rights are not necessarily good. The actual act is the right thing to do. Some countries accept refugees and some countries do not. We need to see the value of peace.

The World (1) Cries for Peace and (2) Strives to Safeguard Peace

Now the world is on the one side calling for peace, and secondly, trying to maintain peace at a time of instability due to the Ukraine war and the possibility of a third world war, and a nuclear war. Well, the value of peace that I am talking about today is not a separate issue for me and/or to raise my self-esteem. I have contributed to bring to the Cambodian people their hard-earned peace. That is why we must start talking about peace first. Now who is talking about democracy and human rights in Ukraine? At this hour, they are talking about peace in Ukraine.

In the past, we demanded peace. After peace is in hands, we tried to talk about how to protect peace at all costs, until some said we were only talking about peace, and forgetting about democracy and human rights. Yes, I agree, but I choose to talk about peace first, and there is nothing wrong with that. Now look at the reality, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Ukraine, South Sudan, Central Africa, Mali where our troops are, what should be the first thing to talk about? It is peace. Thus, the value of this peace, whether it is the year of Ox crossing into the year Tiger, we still talk about peace and will continue to talk about peace […]

Running for PM in 2023 Election

Talking about the story of the deity, […] reminding him of a story. Samdech Norodom Sirivuth, he may be watching this too, but he is in poor health. At that time, it was almost the 2003 election, Samdech Krom Khun Sirivuth, he was not yet ascended to Samdech Sirivuth, said, “it is about time for those angels/deities to change.” I visited Koh Thom district and sent a message from there that no one ever changed the angels/deities. There is a village angels, plants angels, air angels, etc. they are not allowed to change, and if the annual angels change, they would do that among themselves.

The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) is the Party with an angel insignia […] I will continue. Please note that the candidate for Prime Minister for the 2023 election is Hun Sen. Hun Manet is a candidate who is ready to take over, which is the common reserve of each political party. Whichever party organizes (how) their party see fit. We respect their decision. Let them also recognize the CPP decision as well. Reserving the Prime Minister candidate for the next generation is something we needed to do. (If any) crisis will occur (we know what to do). Example: Suddenly, Hun Sen passed away. Who will continue? There must be a clear decision of the party. This is the party’s proactive measure with many other backups […]

Immunity Developed, 92% Vaccinated … Nearly 12 M Doses of Vaccine in Hand

Today, I have some information to share with our people. In the first three months of this year, compared to the beginning of 2021, the time we had the vaccine, we are now in different situations. We had to control the situation to ensure that the people do not die because of Covid-19. At that time, we took measures, including locking down Phnom Penh […] to ensure that the lives of our people are guaranteed. Despite the efforts, more than 3,000 of our people have died across the country, with more than 130,000 infected.

We have worked hard to overcome the difficulties of vaccinating people, which so far more than 92% of the population vaccinated, making the community well immune. In the occasion of my meeting with His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, he announced a donation of 20-million-dose vaccine to Cambodia. Yesterday, five million doses arrived and added to the 6.5 million doses we already have in stock. We now have 11 million doses of the vaccine in hand, almost 12 million doses. This April 6, if there is no change, more than one million doses of the vaccine will come from Italy, in addition to the one million doses that Poland is preparing, and the US has promised us 7.5 million doses that may arrive in April, May, July and September […]

2022 – Expenditure Still Large, Income Comparatively Matching

In this situation, reopening of the economy from November 2021 until now, with confidence, I would like to show some progress on issues related to economic growth. I would say that our real concern is the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The side effects can be maximal. Yesterday I read a news article about how ASEAN affected by the war. The article does not mention Cambodia, but Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. In Singapore, bread prices have risen by 15 per cent, while shipments have risen by 17 per cent due to rising gas prices. That impact would also reach us.

Yesterday’s earnings indicator considered one that make my day of the year. Why should we be happy? Yesterday was a record-breaking day for internal tax revenue. Yesterday was March 30 and the internal tax revenue in one day was 236 million dollars, and in 30 days, the revenue was 620 million dollars, which is an integer, if not counted from the end of the month. From January to this date, we have earned US$ 1,132 million. Yesterday, I contacted the Chief of Taxation, HE Kong Vibol, and he claimed that by today there would be more than US$ 100 million in revenue (taxes) more. This means that this March, our revenue will exceed US$ 700 million for internal taxes. March is the month to pay taxes on corporate profits.

Last year, in January, we earned 217 million dollars, in February, 200 million dollars, in March, 615 million dollars, because it is the month to pay taxes on everything. This year, our January revenue was US$ 288 million, February revenue was US$ 223 million, an 18.17 percent increase. Considering the amount of revenue (tax) per quarter this year, including today, we will have revenue up to US$ 1,200 million, which is about US$ 200 million more than last year. Including more than US$ 200 million in customs duties this March, we will have about US$ 900 million in revenue. Having said that does not mean urging people to spend money. I just argue that last year while the demand for expenditure is high, the revenue is low. Now that we reopen the economy, the expenditure is still large, but the income is comparatively matching […]

Oil Business Not Lucrative but Gains from Gold

… That is tax revenue. I should also share information with our people that oil drilling at sea creates problems. The digging was useless and the tanker with oil was stolen. However, we ended up with gold ore. We started mining gold on June 21, 2021. So far, in 9 months, we have produced 2,275 kilograms of gold. When we refine it into gold, how much? (Answer from background) minus 10% […] then it is more than two tons. The rest of it goes into silver and brass. It is what we see as compensation. Well, this is from one ore and we have other ores too. We started to use some of our natural resources that we have been exploring to do business to serve the needs of the nation. Countries do it all the time, some dig for hundreds of years or even decades, and pump oil in their seas, almost shaking the world […] we have just done a little. There is an abundance of oil, but we do not hit the reserve yet […] we will continue […]

Increase Pensions to Low Pensioners, Achieve Goal in Two to Three Years

… I would like to speak to all pensioners, both civilian and military, who have previously retired. We have taken care to increase the salaries of the pensioners who retired earlier and retired with different salaries. The latest retiree with a salary of 1 million riel to the time of retirement earns 800,000 Riel in pension. As for those who retired before the salary with the salary of 500,000 Riel earned only more than 300,000 Riel. A few years ago, we raised the following people to a higher level. We put in 30 billion Riels a year. Now I would like to issue an order, and I will contact with His Excellency Aun Porn Moniroth to speed up the promotion of those with low pensions to a little higher, and speed up to achieve this goal in only two to three years […]

I do not think it is necessary to adjust the national budget (for the sake of increasing pensions) for these people, because this number is not too much. We choose only those who, for example, retire with a minimum wage of Riel 500,000 and allow them to increase up to 30% in pension. For those who have a base salary of 60,000 to increase to 28% […] and those with base salary of Riel 700,000 can have an increase by 25% […]

Everywhere Take Thorough Measures on Upcoming Khmer New Year

HE Khuong Sreng wishes me (in the occasion of the birthday anniversary of) 71 (years) turning 72 (years) […] I have just turned 70 (years). It lies in how strong one is […] I remind our people about having fun this year. I know that in Phnom Penh, in Siem Reap, everywhere, is ready to go Khmer New Year holiday. I am ready (for holiday too) […] it is now the digital age. It doesn’t matter where you may be, you can be in control (and do the job). Even on board, there is command communication coming from below.

What I suggest to pay attention to is first, we must implement health measures, especially our “3Dos and 3Dont’s” that we have been doing together. The success of the Covid-19 rule in Cambodia did not come from Hun Sen alone. Hun Sen was simply the commander of a campaign to prevent and control the situation. It is a success from the participation of all sectors, sub-national authorities, health officials, and especially the people know how to protect themselves. We have to continue to do that […]

Everywhere there must be thorough measures, not just those related to security and order, but the authorities everywhere must control the security forces, order and health. We need to have a doctor with rapid test facility because sometimes our people do not have a rapid test kit with them. Now most of our people take the test themselves […] we also need to have a quick test site for them. We also needed to support the doctors during the new year so that they can work […]

Socio-economic Reopening Living with Covid-19 … Reaching Digital Economy Stage

We block the road and we talked for a long time […] I have one other event to preside in Siem Reap […] just this month, I lose my count how many events I had attended. In April, tomorrow morning, we will have the Cabinet meeting in the morning, and in the evening, I have two more guests. On April 2, I will depart to Siem Reap. April 3, I visit the new airport construction site and on April 4, we will launch the inauguration ceremony of the infrastructural development in the city of Siem Reap. On April 5, I will return […] I thank the Cambodian people for giving me the opportunity to work, contribute to the country from war to peace and promote development. We have now reached a turning point where we are in the process of launching a socio-economic normal way while learning to live with Covid-19, which requires us to be vigilant and to reach out to the digital economy stage […]./.

Related posts