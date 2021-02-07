Today, I am very pleased to be able to participate as the Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia in the handover ceremony of 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the first step out of the one million doses. It is a generous grant from the Government of the People’s Republic of China through the Ministry of National Defense to the Ministry of National Defense of Cambodia for immediate use to the Cambodian army and people. Khmer proverb says, “Good friends help each other in times of need.” In this sense, this vaccine aid is really an important new testimony that reflects the steel ties and strong cooperation between the two countries and peoples of Cambodia and China within the framework of comprehensive strategic cooperation, and building a common destiny community.

Although to date, the Royal Government of Cambodia has taken effective measures to control the situation of Covid-19 communicable disease by preventing large-scale community outbreaks and the loss of life caused by this devastating disease, we are well aware that vaccines are one of Cambodia’s key strategic needs in the fight against and control of Covid-19. Even though not the only golden solution to overcome Covid-19 and needs to be implemented in conjunction with other preventive measures, the vaccine is a key strategic solution to ensure the survival of the population in the immediate future and for the promotion of long-term public health. It is key to ensure the full recovery of socio-economic activities, thus promoting the recovery of economic growth and improve people’s lives nationwide. In this spirit, the Royal Government of Cambodia, with the Ministry of Health in charge of technical coordination, has joined with relevant partners to develop the Covid-19 vaccine strategy, which includes the Covid-19 National Vaccination Plan and the Executive Guidelines for the Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign and the necessary mechanisms for carrying out this work.

The Royal Government and the people of Cambodia are deeply grateful to the Chinese Government and people for providing 600,000 doses of vaccine assistance, the first of the one million doses through the Chinese Ministry of Defense to her army and people at this very time. I would like to reiterate that the Chinese vaccines Sinopharm given to Cambodia is a type of vaccine that is recognized as a safe and effective vaccine and is ordered and approved for use by the countries in the region and globally. With this vaccine, the Chinese friend also provided technical assistance for managing the distribution, vaccination and monitoring the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The Royal Government expects that after this package of first step vaccine and technical assistance, the Chinese friends will continue to contribute actively to our key partners, including the COVAX, Australia, as well as other partners and stakeholders in responding to Cambodia’s need to achieve the national Covid-19 vaccination plan.

Before concluding, on behalf of the Royal Government, I would like to remind relevant ministries and institutions to continue to increase and strengthen the efforts of the Royal Government to implement measures to fight Covid-19 with high responsibility to safeguard safety and well-being of our people everywhere. At the same time, I would like to call on all Cambodians to respect and adhere to health measures to protect their own health and safety, as well as the well-being of families, communities and society as a whole.

On behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia and on my own behalf, once again, I would like to thank the Chinese government and people for providing the one million doses of vaccine through the Chinese Ministry of Defense to the Cambodian Army and people. For the upcoming Chinese New Year, on behalf of the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia, I wish the Chinese people success in all their endeavors and prosperity. Gong Xi Fa Cai.

