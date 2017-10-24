CEO of KT Corporation Pays Courtesy Call on Cambodian PM

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this afternoon at the Peace Palace visiting Chairman and CEO of the Korean Telecom (KT) Corporation Mr. Hwang Chang-gyu.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed warm welcome to Mr. Hwang Chang-gyu’s visit and asked KT Corporation to continue good cooperation with the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in enhancing internet speed in Cambodia for the economic and development benefits, H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Delegate Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, told reporters.

The meeting focused mainly on capacity building of not only officials of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, but also those of other institutions using ICT, pointed out the delegate minister.

As this year is the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Cambodia and the Republic of Korea, the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of ICT is very important, H.E. Kao Kim Hourn quoted Samdech Techo Hun Sen as saying, adding that the premier urged both sides to expand their cooperation for the mutual interests of both nations.

