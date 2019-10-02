Cambodia’s Taxes and Customs Revenue Increase: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed satisfaction at the growth of the national income through effective mobilizations of taxes and customs.

“Our custom collection achieves 105 percent beyond our goal, while our tax collection achieves over 95 percent in the first nine months of 2019,” addressing at the graduation ceremony held Wednesday at Koh Pich.

“Every month, the government can collect a total revenue of about USD 500 million and spend only USD 300 million. This is the real money, not just the statistics,” he stated.

According to Prime Minister, Cambodia currently has 30 tonnes of gold, of which 12 tonnes is deposited in Switzerland, 15 tonnes in the United Kingdom, and 3 tonnes in Cambodia.

Prime Minister also expressed optimism on Cambodia’s progress, from bare hands to USD 15 billion reserve funds and nearly USD 6 billion for annual expenditure.

