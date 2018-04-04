Cambodia’s Prime Minister Expresses Concern on the Uncertainty of Global Situation

Source: FN

Addressing to approximately 3,000 graduates of Vanda Institute at Phnom Penh’s Koh Pich Hall on Tuesday, Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed concern over the unpredictable global situation, particularly the fragile order and peace due to modern cold war.

“It seems like the world is in another race, previously Cold War which involved only by the former Soviet Union and the U.S. Today, more than two countries involved in the nuclear race, including Iran and North Korea,” stated the premier adding that “the fragility of peace threatened by nuclear is one thing, and the protectionism policy and war on trade is another”.

Recent global challenges include the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, economic race between China and the US, diplomatic war between Russia with the United States and some countries in Europe, issues in the Middle East, and the United States’s recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

Beijing, on Monday, announced to increase tax by 25% on128 products, including pork and wine imported from the United States as an immediate response to the tax increases on steel and aluminum, imposed by Trump administration.

Moscow has announced to dismiss 23 British diplomats in Russia in response to British Prime Minister Theresa May, who decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from London. Meanwhile, the United States and several European countries have decided to expel Russian diplomats from their territories. In return, Russia also decided to expel US diplomats.

The diplomatic war started following the murder of former Russian intelligence official Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia by poisoning taken place in Salisbury, England, on March 4, 2018 in which the US and its allies accused Russia as a man behind the murder, while Russia repeatedly refused.

“The diplomatic war has become a major topic,” the premier said adding that “Nowadays, countries that have been fighting terrorism are in confrontation and that these confrontations benefit global terrorists”.

Prime Minister also expressed concern on the issues in the Middle East after the United States acknowledged the city of Jerusalem belongs to Israel. He began to criticize the United States for cutting its aid to the United Nations when the UN denounces the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

