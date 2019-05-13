Cambodia’s Premier and First Lady Welcome Nepalese PM at Peace Palace

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and First Lady Bun Rany Hun Sen welcomed Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh at 5 p.m after he laid wreaths at the Independence Monument and the Monument of the Late King-Father of Cambodia.

This Monday evening, Cambodian Premier will hold bilateral talks with Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli, accompanied by an official dinner reception.

Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli landed Phnom Penh at 3 p.m for an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from 13 to 15 May 2019, at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“The Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli will pay courtesy calls on Samdech Say Chhum, President of the Senate, and Samdech Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly; and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Hun Sen,” according to the ministry of foreign affairs’ press release.

“In addition, the Rt. Hon’ble K.P. Sharma Oli is expected to make a key note address at the Cambodia-Nepal Business Forum,” it added.

Cambodia and Nepal began diplomatic relationship began in 1964. Due to civil wars in Cambodia, the relations were cut and reconnected on 7 September 1999.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has reached USD 170,000, in which Cambodia exported textile products and clothes worth of USD 120,000 to Nepal.

The visit of the Nepalese Prime Minister to Cambodia will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and promote economic, trade, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

