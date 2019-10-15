Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen Visits Bulgaria

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has arrived Sofia, Bulgaria after concluding visits to Czech Republic and Hungary.

The premier paid an official visit to the Republic of Bulgaria from 15-16 October 2019, at the invitation of H.E. Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria.

During the visit, Prime Minister will pay a courtesy call on H.E. Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria; and hold official talks with his Bulgarian counterpart, H.E. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, during which various bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interests and common concerns will be discussed.

At the conclusion, the two Prime Ministers will witness the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents.

It is worth noting that the premier is currently on visits to three countries in Europe, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the Republic of Bulgaria, from 13-17 October 2019 respectively.

Prime Minister is accompanied by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, H.E. Lim Kean Hor, Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology, H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, as well as other senior government officials and a number of business leaders from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

