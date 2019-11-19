Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen Urges Government Leaders, Civil Societies, and Private Sectors to Work Together to Solve Global Issues

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has encouraged the government leaders, civil societies, and private institutions to continue close and in-depth cooperation in order to respond timely to the global issues, addressing at the opening of Asia-Pacific Summit 2019, held Tuesday at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh.

“In order to sustain long lasting and solid global peace, we need to firstly maintain the happiness in our family, peace in community and nation. On behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia, I would like to encourage the government leaders, civil societies, and private institutions to continue close and in-depth cooperation in order to respond timely to the global issues, including: (1) extremism and extremist activities; (2) protectionism and unilateralism; (3) climate changes; (4) cross border crimes and human trafficking; (5) cyber threats; and (6) socio-economic inequality, including gender inequality.

At the same time, the premier appealed to the international community to participate in respecting and restoring an international multi-parties system, that is more open, inclusive, and fully consistent with the principles of laws in order to build a society with new visions and perspectives with efficiency, creativity, which are the universal value for humankinds.

The Asia-Pacific Summit 2019 takes place from November 18-21, 2019, attended by nearly 2,000 people, including 800 delegates from 48 countries, held under the theme “Addressing the Critical Challenges of our Time: Peace, Reconciliation, Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values”.

The summit is co-hosted by the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in coordination with the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP), and the Asian Cultural Council (ACC) to promote peace-building and reconciliation so as to bring about development and prosperity as well as to seek for solutions to other current critical issues in society.

