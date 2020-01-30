Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen Praises Health Ministry on Timely Measures and Quick Reaction on Coronavirus

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has praised Ministry of Health for their timely measures and quick reactions on fake news against Coronavirus in Cambodia.

The premier’s statement was made at the briefing on Coronavirus, held Thursday morning at the Peace Palace.

“I commend Health Minister Mam Bunheng for his timely measures to prevent Coronavirus and also the Ministry’s spokeswoman Or Vandine for her quick reactions on media,” the premier said.

The premier urged compatriots to follow up with cases of Coronavirus through the press release from the Ministry of Health, saying that the ministry is the only trusted source.

Strongman Hun Sen has expressed concern that the real disease challenging the Kingdom these days is not Coronavirus, but fear of pandemic caused by fake news and falsified information.

Prime minister also blamed some of the unprofessional journalists and Facebook users for spreading fake news on social media. He ordered the Ministry of Information to take measures against the spread of fake news, while Malaysia has arrested five for spreading misinformation on social media.

