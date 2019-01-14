Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen to EU Parliament: Cambodia Is Not Topic of EU’s Electoral Campaign

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen told EU parliamentarians not to take Cambodia as the topic for their electoral campaign, addressing at the groundbreaking of the 3rd Ring Road on Monday morning.

“If you want the opposition to die, do it. If you want the opposition to survive, let’s negotiate on an equal manner and with respect to sovereignty and independence […] Also, never take Cambodia as the subject of election campaigns for popularity,” the Premier warned.

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to be open for negotiations with the European Union on issues of democracy and human rights situation in Cambodia based on the spirit of equality and respect for mutual sovereignty.

The strongman continued that the relations between state and state, between the ASEAN bloc and the EU bloc are normal, as well as negotiations on the FTA; however, related to political issue, never take Cambodia as tool to serve one’s political agenda.

“It is impossible. Stop treating Cambodia as a toy,” he underlined.

EU has assisted Cambodia on all sectors, the premier said, if EU decided to withdraw EBA, EU will abandon everything they have done for Cambodia over the past years.

Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that the EU’s decision to begin the formal procedure of EBA withdrawal is being used as a psychological warfare to attack the Royal Government of Cambodia under the excuse of poor democracy and violations of human rights

Related posts