Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen to Attend Official Inauguration Ceremony of Indonesian President

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia will lead a high delegation to attend, as the Guest of Honour, the official Inauguration Ceremony of His Excellency Joko Widodo as President and H.E. Ma’ruf Amin as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia on 20 October 2019 in Jakarta, along with Heads of State/Government and Representatives from other ASEAN Member States, according to the press release of Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated Friday.

