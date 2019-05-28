Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen Arrives Tokyo for the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived Japan for the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia and a series of events in Tokyo, held from 29-31 May 2019.

At the 25th International Conference, Prime Minister will deliver his key note address on the Conference’s theme “In Search of the New Global Order – Overcoming the Chaos ” and share his perspective on the current global context, future prospect, the way forward and Cambodia’s commitment and contribution to promoting harmony, peace and shared prosperity in the Asia and the Pacific region, and the world beyond, according to the foreign affairs’ press release dated Friday.

Following the Conference, Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Abe to discuss various bilateral, regional and international issues of common interests. Both Prime Ministers will witness the signing on this occasion of the Exchange of Notes on the Extension of Japanese grant aid for two development projects in Cambodia:

1- ¥ 200,000,000 for the Implementation of the Economic and Social Development Programme—Construction of Container Freight Station; and

2- ¥ 339,000,000 for the implementation of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship.

Prime Minister will address a seminar on Investment in Cambodia organized by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) in collaboration with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Mizuho Bank.

It is worth noting that Cambodia and Japan established diplomatic relations on 9 January 1953. Cambodia-Japan relations have improved steadily and become a strategic partnership in December 2013.

In 2018, Cambodia and Japan celebrated the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations by exchanging visits of both leaders, and holding joint cultural programs.

So far, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has visited Japan 22 times, including four official visits in 2007, 2013, 2015 and 2017. In 2018, the Premier attended the 10th Mekong-Japan Summit, which took place from 8-9 October 2018.

Cambodia, in return, welcomed the officials of four Japanese Prime Ministers, including Former Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi on 10-11 November 2000; Former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi attended the ASEAN Summit in November 2002; Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda participated in the ASEAN Summit in November 2012; and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe paid an official visit to Cambodia on 16-17 November 2013.

Regarding investment, from 1994 to 2018, Japan has 137 investment projects in Cambodia, with total worth of USD 2,486 million. Japanese investment capital reached US$822 million in 2016, US$863 million in 2017, and US$883 million in 2018 respectively.

Japan is one of the leading countries to provide assistance to the Khmer Rouge tribunal, providing a total of USD 85.12 million from 2005 to 2016, equivalent to 32% of international financial aid. In 2017, Japan has provided an additional USD 1.2 million for international process in the ECCC.

