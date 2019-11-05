Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen Arrives Home after Concluding the 35th ASEAN Summit in Thailand

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and delegates have arrived home safe after successfully concluded the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, held under the theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability” in Thailand on 2-5 November 2019.

Prime Minister have attended the following Summits:

– The 35th ASEAN Summit;

– The 22nd ASEAN-China Summit;

– The 16th ASEAN-India Summit;

– The 10th ASEAN-UN Summit;

– The 22nd ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit;

– The 7th ASEAN-US Summit;

– The 14th East Asia Summit;

– The 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit; and

– The 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit.

On the margins of the 35th ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister also attended the following meetings and functions:

– ASEAN Plus Three Leaders’ Interface with the East Asia Business Council;

– Special Lunch on Sustainable Development; and

– The 11th Mekong-Japan Summit Working Dinner.

During his stay in Bangkok, Prime Minister also had some bilateral meetings with other leaders and dignitaries from ASEAN Countries and ASEAN Dialogue Partners. He had a cordial breakfast with H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Viet Nam, and H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR.

