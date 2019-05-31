Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen Arrives Home after the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Japan

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived Phnom Penh safe after attending the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia and a series of events in Tokyo, from 29-31 May 2019.

At the 25th International Conference, Prime Minister delivered his key note address on the Conference’s theme “In Search of the New Global Order – Overcoming the Chaos ” and share his perspective on the current global context, future prospect, the way forward and Cambodia’s commitment and contribution to promoting harmony, peace and shared prosperity in the Asia and the Pacific region, and the world beyond.

Following the Conference, Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Abe to discuss various bilateral, regional and international issues of common interests. Both Prime Ministers witnessed the signing on this occasion of the Exchange of Notes on the Extension of Japanese grant aid for two development projects in Cambodia:

1- ¥ 200,000,000 for the Implementation of the Economic and Social Development Programme—Construction of Container Freight Station; and

2- ¥ 339,000,000 for the implementation of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship.

Prime Minister also addressed a seminar on Investment in Cambodia organized by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) in collaboration with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Mizuho Bank.

It is worth noting that Cambodia and Japan established diplomatic relations on 9 January 1953. Cambodia-Japan relations have improved steadily and become a strategic partnership in December 2013.

In 2018, Cambodia and Japan celebrated the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations by exchanging visits of both leaders, and holding joint cultural programs.

Related posts