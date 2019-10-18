Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen Arrive Home Safe after Concluding Visits to Czech, Hungary, and Bulgaria

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia and delegates landed in Phnom Penh safe on Friday morning after concluding visits to three countries in Europe, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the Republic of Bulgaria, from 13-17 October 2019 respectively.

The Official Visit to the Czech Republic

At the invitation of H.E. Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Prime Minister paid an official visit to the Czech Republic from 13 to 14 October 2019.

During the visit, Prime Minister paid a courtesy call on H.E. Jaroslav Kubera, President of the Senate of the Czech Republic.

Preceded by tête-à-tête meeting, Prime Minister and H.E. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš held a bilateral meeting during which various aspects of bilateral cooperation discussed. The two Prime Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest. Thereafter, they witnessed the signing of a number of documents on bilateral cooperation and held a joint press announcement.

The Third Budapest Water Summit

At the invitation of H.E. János Áder, President of Hungary, Prime Minister attended the Third Budapest Water Summit (3rd BWS), on 15 October 2019 in Budapest, Hungary.

Prime Minister addressed the opening session of the Summit focusing on Cambodia’s priorities, strategies, and clear work programmes towards achieving effective and sustainable water resources management and development. His remarks also addressed the needs for the shared efforts in water security and environmental sustainability, and other challenges such as the trend in global warming, the increase of the world population, and conflicts over transboundary water use.

During his stay in Budapest, Prime Minister paid a courtesy call on H.E. János Áder, President of Hungary, and received a separate courtesy call by H.E. Li Yong, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The Official Visit to the Republic of Bulgaria

At the invitation of H.E. Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Samdech Techo Prime Minister paid an official visit to the Republic of Bulgaria from 15 to 16 October 2019.

During the visit, Prime Minister paid a courtesy call on H.E. Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Prime Minister held official talks with his Bulgarian counterpart, H.E. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, during which various bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interests and common concerns discussed. At the conclusion, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents.

Related posts