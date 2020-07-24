Cambodia’s National Gold Reaches 36.5 Tonnes

Source: AKP

The total national gold held by the National Bank of Cambodia has so far reached 36.5 tonnes, said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a message posted this morning on his official Facebook page.

“About a year ago, I announced that we had only 30 tonnes of national gold, but according to the latest figure, we have up to 36.5 tonnes of gold,” he underlined, adding that this reflects the Royal Government’s good management of national economy.

The Premier also rejected the baseless comments of some ill-will people accusing the Royal Government of taking the opportunity of COVID-19 crisis to cheat the public by taking the national gold.

According to the National Bank of Cambodia’s confirmation, of the 36.5 tonnes of gold, 12.4 tonnes, a pre-war legacy, have been being kept in Switzerland, while 14.1 tonnes have been invested at the UK’s central bank, and 10 tonnes have been being held in the country.

