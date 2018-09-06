Cambodia’s National Assembly Appoints President, Vice Presidents, and Chairpersons of the 10 Commissions

Source: FN

The National Assembly of Cambodia voted to appoint Samdech Heng Samrin as President, Ngoun Nhel as First Vice President, and Khoun Sodary as Second Vice President.

The 10 Chairpersons of the Commissions is as follows:

1. Pa Socheatvong, Chairman of Commission on Human Rights, Complaints, and Investigation

2. Cheam Yeap, Chairman of Commission on Economics, Finance, Banking and Auditing

3. Chea Vandeth, Chairman of Commission on Planning, Investment, Agriculture, Rural Development, Environment, and Water Resources

4. Hun Neng, Chairman of the Commission on Interior, National Defense, and Civil Service Administration

5. Chheang Vun, Chairman of Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Information, and Media

6. Pen Panha, Chairman of Commission on Legislation and Justice

7. Hun Many, Chairman of the Commission on Education, Youth, Sport, Religious Affairs, Culture and Tourism

8. Lork Kheng, Chairman of Commission on Health Care, Social & Veterans’ Affairs, Youth Rehabilitation, Labor, Vocational Training & Women’s Affairs

9. Nin Saphon Chairman of Commission on Public Works, Transport, Telecommunication, Post, Industry, Commerce, Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction

10. Pen Simon, Commission on Investigation and Anti-Corruption

