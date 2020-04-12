Cambodia’s Hun Sen to Participate in the Special ASEAN Summit and the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on Covid-19

Source: FN

At the invitation of His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, together with ASEAN and the Plus Three Leaders, has concurred to participate in the Special ASEAN Summit and the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on Covid-19 via Video Conference on 14 April 2020 at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation dated 12 April 2020.

During the Video Conference, Samdech will be accompanied by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance, H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, and H.E. Dr. Mam Bun Heng, Minister of Health, as well as a number of senior government officials.

Related posts